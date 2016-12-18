UK women’s defense surrenders season-low 36 points against Radford

A slow start led to the lowest-scoring game of the season for the Kentucky women’s basketball team. But it still managed a win.
The No. 19 Wildcats (9-3) handed Radford (7-2) a 59-36 loss on Sunday in Memorial Coliseum. It was the fewest number of points allowed by Kentucky this season as well.
After a narrow and slow first quarter, the Wildcats stretched their lead to 23 points early in the fourth quarter and added to that through the final 10 minutes.
Makayla Epps and Evelyn Akhator tied for the team lead in scoring with 13 points apiece while Alyssa Rice lead the team in rebounds with nine.
The Cats’ victory came partially from their ability to capitalize on turnovers, scoring 19 points on 19 miscues by the Highlanders.
The Wildcats were down a starter, losing Taylor Murray to a left pinky injury. Murray’s injury gave way for Jaida Roper to make her first start of the year and for freshman Paige Poffenberger to get substantial minutes.
Next game
Washington State at Kentucky
Noon Wednesday (SEC Network Plus)
