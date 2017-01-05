Kentucky shakes off frigid start, gets big lead, then holds off Missouri 64-62

After two straight losses on the road, Kentucky seemed to be teetering.
But in practices this week, UK Coach Matthew Mitchell told his team to find a way to weather the storm.
“The only problem that we have mentally is that we lose confidence way too quickly,” he said this week. “There are a few kids on the team that have to work their way through that and they will.”
It didn’t look like they would early on Thursday night at Memorial Coliseum when the No. 24 Cats trailed Missouri by 10 points early.
Kentucky showed it had enough confidence to go around, using a 29-6 run to blow the game open.
But the Cats’ confidence was tested again when Missouri came roaring back. UK held on to win out 64-62.
In front of a sparse crowd willing to brave the snow, the Cats opened the game more frozen than the temperatures, missing eight of their first nine shots and hitting just three field goals in the first quarter.
Kentucky trailed Missouri 15-5 late in the first quarter before going on an avalanche of a run that included seven three-pointers in their first game at home in more than two weeks. In all, UK made nine from long range, its second highest total of the season.
“I feel like we really get to rippin’ and runnin’ at Memorial Coliseum,” said senior guard Makayla Epps leading up to the game in which she scored 17 points.
After shooting 21.4 percent in the first quarter, Kentucky hit 64.3 percent in the second, including 75 percent from long range.
It was the exact opposite on the other side, with Missouri missing 10 of its 12 shot attempts in the second quarter after shooting 50 percent in the first.
The Tigers (11-5, 1-1 Southeastern Conference) managed to make just one field goal in 18 minutes of action in the second quarter, which helped Kentucky take a 34-21 lead into the break. Epps led the way with 11 points.
Sierra Michaelis scored 10 of her game-high 22 points in the third quarter to help Missouri get out of its scoring rut and pull within 50-41 after three quarters.
The Tigers, who shot 53.8 percent from the field in the third quarter, cut the Cats lead to nine points on a Sophie Cunningham drive with nine minutes to go.
After that, UK scored eight straight — including two made free throws after a technical foul on Missouri Coach Robin Pingeton — to make it 58-42.
Evelyn Akhator added 14 points and eight rebounds for Kentucky, including 11 in the second half. Maci Morris pitched in 11 points
The Cats, who led by as many as 16 points late in the first half, went cold again in the closing minutes, missing six straight shots and the Tigers scored eight unanswered to cut the lead to four points with 1:15 to play.
But Kentucky (10-5, 1-1) made the plays to close it out, winning its fifth straight over Missouri. The Tigers haven’t topped the Cats since joining the SEC.
Kentucky makes a return trip to Missouri at the end of the month. The Tigers are one of the Cats’ three home-and-home opponents this season, including Georgia (Jan. 15 at Memorial Coliseum and in Athens on Feb. 9).
UK’s permanent opponent is South Carolina. The Gamecocks will be in Lexington on Feb. 2 and then the Cats will close their season on the road there on Feb. 26.
The Cats were again without a key bench player in Jessica Hardin, who missed her second straight game while working through the concussion protocol.
In her place, Kentucky got important minutes from freshman Jaida Roper (five points, three rebounds, two assists) and walk-on Paige Poffenberger (three points).
All eight players who played for Kentucky scored, including Taylor Murray, who had seven points, three rebounds and two assists.
Next game
Texas A&M at No. 24 Kentucky
2 p.m. Sunday (SEC Network)
