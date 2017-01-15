Kentucky women clobber Georgia behind another big game by Akhator

Evelyn Akhator continued collecting double-doubles and the senior’s latest edition helped Kentucky drill Georgia 82-61 on Sunday.
Akhator followed up her career-best 29 points a few days ago at Alabama with 24 points and 16 rebounds. She helped the Cats grab a monster 23-4 lead early from which the Bulldogs never recovered.
The forward was one of four UK players in double figures, including Taylor Murray’s 14 points, three rebounds and three assists as well as Makayla Epps’ 13 points and six boards.
Kentucky (12-6, 3-2 Southeastern Conference) shot 51.7 percent from the field and never trailed, leading by as many as 32 points early in the third quarter.
Makenzie Cann added 11 points and four rebounds for the Cats, who outrebounded the Bulldogs 38-28 in Memorial Coliseum.
Kentucky hurt Georgia in a hurry, shooting 57.1 percent in the first quarter compared to 14.3 percent for the Bulldogs.
Akhator, who had 10 points and 10 rebounds against Georgia last season, had 10 points and five rebounds after just one quarter Sunday.
Her numbers ballooned to 17 points and 10 rebounds by the break and Kentucky led Georgia 44-14. The Cats held the Bulldogs without a point for the final 3:50 of the half. It was Akhator’s 10th double-double of the season and 23rd of her short career at Kentucky.
Kentucky shot 58.6 percent in the first half compared to 21.4 percent for the Bulldogs, who have fallen three straight times to the Cats. UK has won five of the last seven over Georgia (10-8, 2-3).
The 30-point lead was too much to surmount for the league’s lowest-scoring team. Georgia averages just 63.2 points per game.
The Bulldogs are among the SEC’s worst shooting teams, hitting 42 percent from the field and just 27.8 from three-point range.
Even when things started working for Georgia in the third quarter — when the Bulldogs shot 76.9 percent from the field — UK still had a little luck on its side. Cann banked in a 15-foot heave to end the period with Kentucky up 65-40.
The Bulldogs were led by 20 points and six rebounds from Pachis Roberts.
Kentucky will take on the Bulldogs again on Feb. 9 in Athens, Ga.
▪ Jessica Hardin, Kentucky’s reserve guard who has missed five straight games while in the concussion protocol, was back on the UK bench for the Georgia game.
▪ UK is on the road for three of its next four games, including the next two at Louisiana State on Thursday and at Auburn on Sunday.
