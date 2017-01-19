Dueling double-doubles help Kentucky get past LSU 55-42

Double-doubles are becoming ho-hum for Kentucky’s Evelyn Akhator, who racked up her third straight on Thursday night.
But it was a new thing for Taylor Murray, who had 11 points and a career-best 13 rebounds in the Cats’ 55-42 victory over Louisiana State, their first win at the Pete Maravich Center since 2010.
The duo led a UK attack that jumped out to a 12-point lead to open the game and helped Kentucky lead by as many as 18 points in the win.
Akhator, reigning Southeastern Conference Player of the Week after back-to-back double-doubles last week, had 20 points and 11 boards for the Cats, who won the rebounding battle 45-30.
Kentucky, which won its third straight, got off to its best start, going up 12-0 in the first four minutes of the game with LSU making just one of its first nine shot attempts.
But then the Cats (13-6, 4-2 SEC) cooled considerably. After the hot opener, they scored just 11 points over the next 16 minutes before the break.
Shooting just 20 percent in the second quarter, UK saw its 13-point lead dwindle to seven at the break, 23-17.
Akhator, who had six of UK’s first 12 points, had 10 points and five rebounds at the half. Her layup with 30 seconds left in the half ended a nearly four-minute scoring drought for the Cats.
That was matched only by LSU’s own scoring dry spell. The Tigers (14-5, 3-3) went a little more than five minutes without a point early in the second quarter.
Kentucky rode a 14-4 run to start the second half and grabbed its largest lead of the game, 37-20, on a Makayla Epps fastbreak layup. The senior had nine points and six rebounds. Maci Morris added eight points.
Akhator, a senior forward, notched her 11th double-double of the season and the 24th of her Kentucky career.
The Tigers missed 13 of their 17 shot attempts in that quarter and struggled to get to loose balls. UK extended its lead to as many as 18 points late in the third quarter.
LSU recovered some in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough.
Kentucky’s road swing continues on Sunday at Auburn, which has won three in a row, including a big 79-61 victory over Tennessee on Thursday night.
Jennifer Smith: 859-231-3241, @jenheraldleader
Next game
Kentucky at Auburn
3 p.m. Sunday (SEC Network)
