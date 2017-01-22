Kentucky weathers Auburn storms, edges Tigers on the road 64-60

The game was delayed by a tornado near campus and Kentucky had to weather several more storms before walking away with a 64-60 win over Auburn on Sunday.
With the score tied at 58 and a minute to go, Makayla Epps made a layup and free throw to give the Cats the lead for good and Maci Morris had another huge bucket with 20 seconds to go to secure the victory.
The win, Kentucky’s fourth straight, came after UK went up by as many as eight points early and then fell behind by seven points to start the second half.
Morris led the Cats (14-6, 5-2 Southeastern Conference) with 19 points and a career-high nine rebounds. Epps added 17 points, seven rebounds and four assists in the victory. Taylor Murray pitched in 14 points and five rebounds.
Against an Auburn team that came into the game second-best in the nation in forcing turnovers at 24 per game, UK promptly turned the ball over twice to start the game before settling in behind Morris and Murray.
Kentucky led by as many eight points early in the second quarter on a Murray putback before UK lost track of Brandy Montgomery on several possessions and she made them pay with back-to-back three-pointers.
Auburn (14-6, 4-2) used an 8-3 run to close the half and trailed the Cats 29-26 at the break.
Things got much less steady for UK early in the third quarter when Auburn scored nine unanswered and grabbed its largest lead of the game, 36-29. Part of that spree for the Tigers included a technical foul called on Coach Matthew Mitchell.
Jennifer Smith: 859-231-3241, @jenheraldleader
Next game
Mississippi at Kentucky
7 p.m. Thursday (SEC Network Plus)
