Kentucky cruises past Ole Miss 89-57 to win fifth straight

During a four-game win streak that included two straight games on the road and some difficult circumstances, Kentucky’s coach bragged on his team a little bit.
“They have come many, many miles in the last two weeks and I am very, very proud of them,” Coach Matthew Mitchell said on Wednesday.
He can add another “many” and a third “very” after Thursday night when the Cats won their fifth straight game in spectacular fashion, downing Ole Miss 89-57 in Memorial Coliseum.
Kentucky led by as many as 38 points in the rout behind another double-double for Evelyn Akhator, who had 28 points, 13 rebounds and three steals.
The senior forward got plenty of help from Makayla Epps, who had 20 points, six assists and four rebounds. Sophomore Maci Morris, who matched her career high in three-pointers with five, added 17 points and five rebounds.
“They are a great group of kids and working hard,” Mitchell said before the game. “We just can’t lose focus or we can become very average very quick. We just have to continue to try to improve defensively and I think offensively we are doing some good things.”
That trend continued on Thursday when UK handed the Rebels their worst loss of the season.
After recording three straight double-doubles during UK’s winning spree, Akhator came up short on Sunday at Auburn. But she more than made up for it on Thursday night with her 12th of the season and No. 25 for her UK career.
Kentucky (15-6, 6-2 Southeastern Conference) had its best half of the season and Ole Miss had its worst, in points at least. The Cats’ 46 points was their most in a first half this season and the Rebels’ 18 points was a new low for a first half.
Kentucky was without its top reserve — and its only real post backup — with Makenzie Cann at home with an illness.
It led to a lot of strange substitution patterns, like 5-foot-6 guards subbing in for post players, but UK made it work.
Ole Miss (13-8, 2-6) opened the game with a layup and then Kentucky went on a 12-3 run that broke it open.
It was a layup line early for Kentucky, which shot 61.1 percent in the first quarter and led by as many as 12 points.
In the second quarter, things got worse for the Rebels, coached by former UK assistant coach Matt Insell.
For the 15th time this season, the Cats held an opponent to single digits in a quarter, allowing Ole Miss to score just six points.
Kentucky closed out the first half with an 18-2 run, shooting 56.8 percent from the field while holding the Rebels to 26.9 percent shooting in the first half, including just 18.2 percent in the second quarter.
Ole Miss, which has lost 13 straight games on the road in the SEC, was led by 15 points from Shelby Gibson. Madinah Muhammad added 13 points and four assists. It was the Rebs’ fourth straight defeat.
Kentucky outrebounded the Rebels 38-23, including outscoring them 14-3 on second-chance points.
UK will play its fourth road contest in six games on Monday night at Missouri, which lost at Memorial Coliseum 64-62 on Jan. 5.
Notes
Jessica Hardin, who has missed eight straight games working her way through the concussion protocol, was back in uniform and went through pre-game warmups. She did not play, but on Wednesday Mitchell didn’t rule out her return coming as early as Monday at Missouri.
▪ Cann was listed as day to day with her illness, but a UK spokesman said it was likely she would be able to travel to Missouri with the team.
Jennifer Smith: 859-231-3241, @jenheraldleader
Next game
Kentucky at Missouri
7 p.m. Monday (SEC Network)
Comments