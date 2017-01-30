Kentucky women’s winning streak ends at Missouri, 73-67

It was a worrisome game for Kentucky because Missouri nearly swiped one away in Lexington a few weeks before.
But the Cats were heading into the game at Mizzou Arena on a hot streak winning five straight games.
The Tigers had one of their own with four consecutive victories.
Somebody’s streak was going to snap.
It turned out to be Kentucky’s on the same day it got back into the Top 25, falling 73-67 at Missouri.
Most of the concerns that UK Coach Matthew Mitchell expressed going into the game turned out to be big problems for the Cats, who face No. 4 South Carolina on Thursday night at Memorial Coliseum.
“They just play real together,” Mitchell said to preview Missouri, who is 12-1 at home this season. “They play very together, they play really hard. They have a lot of different ways (to put pressure on you). They have a good inside game. They have lots of ways they can stretch you and make perimeter shots.”
All of that proved to be true as Missouri won its first game over Kentucky since 2000. The Tigers had been winless against the Cats since joining the Southeastern Conference.
The Tigers became the first team in the league to beat Kentucky this season when trailing at the half.
Missouri (16-7, 6-3 SEC) had four players finish in double figures led by Sierra Michaelis’ 19 points. Freshman Amber Smith added 15 points and eight rebounds with Cierra Porter also pitching in 17 points with seven rebounds.
Tigers star Sophie Cunningham, who spent much of the game in foul trouble, added 14 points and nine rebounds.
Mitchell’s other concern about the Tigers was their ability to dictate what opponents do on offense. That happened over and over again, especially in the first half when UK went six-plus minutes without a field goal.
“They try to scheme you and make you take shots they want you to take and not the shots you want to take,” Mitchell said. “You have to be real patient and make sure you are taking good shots. They look like they are making progress in the way that they play and their style of play. They look really good right now.”
And at times they made surging UK not look as good as it had been.
Kentucky somehow shuffled into the half with a 31-30 lead thanks to a Makayla Epps floater in the final seconds that was the Cats’ first field goal in more than six minutes.
UK, which trailed by as many as six points in the first half, stayed in the game thanks to some timely fouls by the Tigers, which equaled 10 straight trips to the line for the Cats, who hit nine of them.
Taylor Murray made eight straight in that span. The guard had eight points and eight rebounds in the first half despite missing five shots, mostly layups.
The sophomore guard had 18 points and a career-high tying 13 rebounds to go with four assists. Makayla Epps paced the Cats (15-7, 6-3) with 20 points and four rebounds.
UK’s guards, including Maci Morris, who had 14 points, played well, but the Cats had little help inside, with Akhator managing eight points on 3 of 10 shooting with five rebounds.
Alyssa Rice and Makenzie Cann, coming back from the flu, went scoreless.
The Cats shot 40 percent compared to 47 percent for the Tigers, who outrebounded UK 33-31.
Jessica Hardin, who was cleared to play after missing eight straight games going through the concussion protocol, warmed up with the team but didn’t play.
Jennifer Smith: 859-231-3241, @jenheraldleader
Next game
South Carolina at Kentucky
7 p.m. Thursday (SEC Network)
Comments