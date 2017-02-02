Gamecocks’ post players too much for Kentucky in 75-63 loss

A game that Kentucky’s coach referred to as “grown-up basketball” showed that the No. 25 Cats are still a few growth spurts away from being where they want to be.
South Carolina’s dynamic duo of A’ja Wilson and Alaina Coates combined for 40 points and 27 rebounds as the fourth-ranked Gamecocks handed UK a 75-63 loss on Thursday night.
Coach Matthew Mitchell knew that Wilson and Coates were going to be a problem.
“They’re not just big, they’re extremely talented,” he said to the media before the game. “They are tremendous players.”
Mitchell said the post players “just continue to get better. They are really two of the premier post players in the country and they pose a great challenge for any team with their play.”
They showed it on both ends of the floor for the Gamecocks, who won the rebounding battle 40-29 and outscored the Cats in the paint 34-20. South Carolina also blocked eight UK shots.
It was South Carolina’s fourth straight win over Kentucky after winning all three contests last season, including ousting UK in the Southeastern Conference Tournament semifinals.
The Gamecocks (19-2, 9-1 SEC) have won four of their last five over the Cats, with UK making a return trip to Columbia to close out the regular season on Feb. 26.
That game will come on the heels of a final home game against the league’s other top-five team, fifth-ranked Mississippi State.
It got ugly in a hurry in Memorial Coliseum with the Gamecocks scoring 18 straight, including three three-pointers and points from six different players in that run.
Kentucky, which was held without a field goal for the final 6:41 of the first half, missed its final 12 shot attempts and made just two of its 15 tries in the second quarter. The Gamecocks led 42-23 at halftime.
The 23 points tied for UK’s fewest points in a first half, in its win at Louisiana State on Jan. 19. It was the first time this season that Kentucky had given up 40 or more points in the first half.
The Cats (15-8, 6-4 SEC) stayed with South Carolina early, pulling within three points in a back-and-forth game before that monster run by the Gamecocks.
While UK sputtered through the second quarter, South Carolina was highly efficient, making 53.3 percent from the field mostly on layups.
Wilson led the way with 11 points and seven rebounds in the first half. Coates added seven points and nine boards for the Gamecocks, who outrebounded UK 25-16 in the first half.
Wilson and Coates had 20 points apiece and Coates matched her career high with 18 rebounds in the victory. Wilson had five blocked shots.
A three-pointer by Allisha Gray with 2:51 to play in the third quarter helped South Carolina grab its largest lead of the game, 57-30.
UK responded with a 10-0 flurry to end the quarter, including back-to-back three-pointers for Makenzie Cann and Maci Morris to keep it from being a blowout.
Makayla Epps paced the Cats with 23 points and nine rebounds. Morris added 14 points before fouling out early in the fourth quarter. Alyssa Rice pitched in with 10 points.
It was Kentucky’s second straight loss after the Cats had a five-game win streak.
UK returns to Memorial Coliseum on Sunday to face Vanderbilt, which had a bye on Thursday night and enters the game at 11-11 with just one league victory.
Next game
Vanderbilt at No. 25 Kentucky
Noon Sunday (SEC Network)
