Kentucky turns back Vanderbilt to stop two-game skid

Coming off back-to-back losses against Missouri and No. 4 South Carolina, Kentucky (16-8, 7-4) fought hard for a much-needed 71-63 win against Southeastern Conference opponent Vanderbilt (11-12, 1-9) in Memorial Coliseum on Sunday.
An eye-for-an-eye battle turned in favor of the Wildcats as they scored nine unanswered points to end the third period, giving Kentucky a lead it did not relinquish.
Senior Makayla Epps led the Wildcats with 23 points, eight rebounds and five assists, making the only two shots from beyond the arc for Kentucky. Senior forward Evelyn Akhator and sophomore guard Taylor Murray weren’t far behind Epps with 20 and 18 points of their own.
Starting guard Maci Morris was quickly relegated to the bench after drawing a pair of fouls and turning the ball over twice early in the first half. She reappeared in the second half but did not score until the final 2 1/2 minutes of the game.
The Commodores, who average 39.9 rebounds per game, outrebounded the Wildcats 41-29 and shot just slightly better from the field, making 43 percent of their shots to Kentucky’s 40 percent.
For the third game in a row, Vanderbilt’s leading scorer, junior Rachel Bell, did not start. The Commodores relied heavily on the production of Kayla Overbeck, who scored the game’s only double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds, and Erin Whalen with 11 points and six rebounds, who eventually fouled out of the game.
Next game
No. 25 Kentucky at Georgia
7 p.m. Thursday (SEC Network Plus)
Comments