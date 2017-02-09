Kentucky women gut out 66-56 win at Georgia

It wasn’t the big blowout Kentucky had against Georgia last month.
But the 66-56 victory was a big win on the road in the Southeastern Conference, which was enough for the Cats, who were led by Makayla Epps’ 16 points.
The senior guard had plenty of help in the victory, UK’s fourth straight over the Bulldogs, with another double-double from Evelyn Akhator (11 points, 17 rebounds) and 15 points from Maci Morris, including clutch points down the stretch.
“I thought our toughness really came through,” Coach Matthew Mitchell said. “They would not go away and we just were able to come up with some really tough plays.”
Reserve Jaida Roper had a career-best eight points, all in the first half, and Makenzie Cann had her best rebounding game as a Wildcat with eight boards.
The Cats (17-8, 8-4 SEC) get the weekend off before four games close out the regular season starting with a road trip to Arkansas.
“Every time we made a play, they made a play,” Georgia Coach Joni Taylor said.
It wasn’t exactly the hot pace that Kentucky set when these two played in Lexington on Jan. 15 when UK sped out to a 23-4 lead and led by 30 points at the half.
But UK’s Mitchell warned his team that this Georgia team, which had won two in a row including an overtime victory over No. 24 Tennessee, had a different swagger.
“They are a much better team than how they played that particular day,” he said on Wednesday.
“They’re really tough defensively. They try to put stress on your personnel and get you in uncomfortable spots and make you score outside of your comfort zone. They’re relentless in transition, can really push the ball and make things happen there. They’re athletic.”
He was right, said Epps, who got a key steal late in the game to help keep Georgia away.
“Coach emphasized it a lot that we were going to see a totally different Georgia team than the team we played in Lexington,” Epps said. “It was just a battle. To get a win on the road was big for us.”
In this go around, the Cats went five minutes without a point in the first quarter, but were able to grab a 19-16 lead over Georgia anyway.
The Bulldogs’ starting post players, Mackenzie Engram and Stephanie Paul, spent most of the first half on the bench with early foul trouble to blame.
After the Bulldogs took a brief 12-11 lead, Kentucky used a 13-4 run between two quarters to get its largest lead of the half, 24-16, before UGA charged back behind Caliya Robinson, who scored 10 of her 19 points in the second quarter. The sophomore forward added 12 rebounds.
With each Robinson bucket, UK had an answer, though, and managed to go into the half with a 36-31 advantage behind eight points from Roper, one better than her career high.
Behind back-to-back buckets from Epps early in the fourth quarter, UK was able to grab its largest lead of the game, 57-47. A three-pointer by Morris in the final minute helped give UK some breathing room and extend the lead to double digits again.
“The players did a great job of keeping their poise and the players made some really, really tough plays,” Mitchell said. “We turned in a really, really tough performance. It was not easy and the way we finished the fourth quarter, just so proud of the team.”
Pachis Roberts led the Bulldogs (12-12, 4-7) with 22 points and six rebounds.
Hardin close to return
Reserve Jessica Hardin missed her 12th straight game while coming back from a concussion at the end of 2016 at Duke.
Mitchell has addressed her recovery several times recently, hinting that she’s on her way back. The former Wayne County standout has been warming up with teammates before games and practicing.
“Jessica Hardin seems to be progressing back towards the floor,” he said on Wednesday. “I am really proud of where we are right now because with our relative lack of depth we have handled it well.”
Jennifer Smith: 859-231-3241, @jenheraldleader
Next game
Kentucky at Arkansas
8 p.m. Thursday (SEC Network Plus)
Comments