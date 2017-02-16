Kentucky women dig out another road win, against Arkansas

Arkansas just wouldn’t go away.
But lucky for Kentucky, it had some staying power of its own.
Twice the Hogs used big runs to cut the Cats’ double-figure leads to a basket, but twice UK responded to win 69-62 at Bud Walton Arena on Thursday night.
Taylor Murray, the smallest player on the floor, had the biggest stat line with 16 points, eight rebounds, six steals and five assists.
The UK point guard was one of four players in double figures for the Cats, who won their seventh straight game over Arkansas.
Kentucky (18-8, 9-4 Southeastern Conference) has won eight of its last 10 games with three games to go in the regular season.
Makayla Epps added 14 points and four assists. Maci Morris pitched in 13 points and Evelyn Akhator had yet another double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds.
Kentucky wasn’t itself in the first half, despite walking into the break with its largest lead of the game at 31-20. All but four of the Cats’ field goals in the first half were on three-point field goals.
Against a pesky two-three zone, UK shot 29.4 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from long range behind two apiece from Morris and Jaida Roper.
Murray already was filling up the stat sheet with seven points, four rebounds, four steals and three assists.
Kentucky’s defense did its part, though, holding Arkansas to just four points in the second quarter.
The Hogs’ 20 halftime points were tied for their fewest in a first half this season. It was the ninth time this season that UK’s defense has held an opponent to 20 points or fewer in the first half.
“That second quarter really got us,” Arkansas Coach Jimmy Dykes said.
UK extended its lead to as many as 13 points before things went cold and Arkansas scored seven unanswered as part of a 14-4 run that kept things interesting.
A Jessica Jackson three-pointer got the Hogs within a point, 40-39, late in the third quarter, but Kentucky got aggressive and found itself on the free throw line to help spark an 8-2 run to end the quarter. The senior forward paced Arkansas (13-13, 2-11) with 24 points and seven rebounds.
Next game
Florida at Kentucky
1 p.m. Sunday (SEC Network)
