Big second half helps UK women coast past Florida 67-48

Kentucky won its fourth straight game on Sunday and stayed in the hunt for one of the all-important byes in the upcoming Southeastern Conference Tournament.
Behind seniors Evelyn Akhator and Makayla Epps, the Cats topped Florida 67-48 in Memorial Coliseum.
UK broke open the game in the third quarter, using a 16-4 run fueled by defense to get the best of the Gators. The Cats held Florida to 10 points in that quarter and forced the Gators into six turnovers, which UK turned into 10 points.
Akhator finished with 19 points and nine rebounds while Epps had 14 points, three rebounds and three assists. Maci Morris added 15 points and Taylor Murray pitched in a career-high 11 assists for Kentucky (19-8, 10-4 SEC).
Kentucky got off to a fast start and led by as many as 10 points early in the second quarter, 22-12, before the Gators came storming back with a 9-2 run to pull within three.
The Cats extended the lead again to eight before Florida closed out the first half with a 6-2 run. UK made just one of its five shots to end the half up 31-27. In the second quarter, UK made just four of its 11 attempts while the Gators shot nearly 60 percent.
Defensive pressure helped fuel an early run in the third quarter, with the Gators turning the ball over five times in the first six minutes and UK scoring eight straight to extend its lead to 10 points again.
Florida’s Ronni Williams, who leads the league in scoring at 18.9 points per game, scored 12 Sunday, and just four in the second half.
After shooting better than 50 percent in the first half, the Gators (13-14, 4-10) made just 36.4 percent of their shots in the second and turned the ball over nine times.
After 13 games away while working her way through the concussion protocol, Kentucky’s Jessica Hardin made her first appearance in a game and promptly hit a three-pointer late in the game.
The Cats can enjoy their victory for a day or so before they prepare to finish out the season against the SEC’s two top teams, first at home on Thursday night against No. 3 Mississippi State (senior night) and then at No. 6 South Carolina.
Next game
No. 3 Mississippi State at Kentucky
7 p.m. Thursday (SEC Network Plus)
