Seniors Akhator, Epps lead way as Kentucky upsets Mississippi State

Just before the start of what could be her final game in Memorial Coliseum, Makayla Epps walked to center court, kneeled down and kissed the interlocking “UK” logo.
At the end of the overtime game, in which No. 22 Kentucky upset No. 3 Mississippi State 78-75, she stood at midcourt with the microphone in her hand to address the crowd.
“Thank you to all the people who never gave up on us,” Epps said.
The guard and her fellow senior Evelyn Akhator gave themselves a proper send-off on their Senior Night.
Akhator scored 22 of her game-high 27 points in the fourth quarter and overtime and added 16 rebounds in the win. Epps, who started a big run for UK in the third quarter, added 22 points and five assists.
“Several months ago things were pretty rough around here and we were going through some hard times,” Coach Matthew Mitchell told the crowd after the victory, UK’s fifth straight. “These two seniors said they were going to make things happen and shock the world.
“I’m not only proud of them tonight, but so grateful for these two seniors tonight. I love you guys.”
It was just the second loss of the season for the Southeastern Conference-leading Bulldogs, who lost their 11th consecutive game to Kentucky (20-8, 11-4 SEC).
The game featured nine ties and 15 lead changes and a slugfest of a second half.
It wasn’t exactly the start Kentucky wanted against the third-best team in the nation and the top team in the league. The Bulldogs made four of their first five shots and UK missed five of its first six, trailing 10-2 after five minutes.
But the Cats, mostly on aggressive drives to the basket by Taylor Murray and Maci Morris, made five of their next seven shots and trailed by just a point, 19-18 after one quarter.
Morgan William appeared to give the Bulldogs a 22-18 edge with a contested three-pointer at the quarter buzzer, but officials reviewed and waved it off.
The second quarter was a back-and-forth affair, with UK taking the lead twice, including for a final time in the half at 30-28 on two Murray free throws.
Blair Schaefer came off the bench and hit two three-pointers in the final three minutes of the first half to keep the Bulldogs in it as UK asserted itself. Her three with 48 seconds to go gave MSU a 31-30 halftime lead.
Behind Epps, UK seemingly seized control early in the third quarter. The senior guard went on her own 8-0 run to open the second half. Mississippi State missed six straight to open the half.
But then it was Kentucky’s chance to go cold, going without a field goal for almost five minutes as State went on an 11-2 run to recapture the edge.
A Makenzie Cann three-pointer with 41 seconds left in the third helped keep Kentucky afloat and the Cats trailed just 44-43 despite the lengthy drought. Epps had 10 of UK’s 13 points in the third quarter.
It was Akhator’s turn to turn it on in the fourth quarter. After scoring just five points in the first three quarters, she had 14 in the fourth quarter.
Kentucky grabbed a four-point lead with 1:12 to go on an Epps drive, but a Victoria Vivians three-pointer a few seconds later helped propel the Bulldogs. A William shot in the lane helped tie it up 67-67.
Akhator’s shot in the lane to win it was rejected by the Bulldogs and forced the overtime.
“Evelyn and Makayla were sensational tonight,” Coach Vic Schaefer said, crediting UK for playing harder and tougher.
Akhator had the Cats’ first eight points of the overtime period, but Epps had the biggest one of all with a putback of a missed three-pointer to give UK the 77-75 lead with 8.7 seconds to go.
Mississippi State, which had its seven-game win streak snapped, had a chance to tie or go ahead, but Vivians slipped in the lane with three seconds left to give the ball back to the Cats. The prolific guard led the Bulldogs with 27 points.
William added 20 points and five assists.
The Bulldogs (27-2, 13-2) had a season-high 22 turnovers against Kentucky, which had just nine miscues against one of the top 10 defenses in the nation.
“Big Blue Nation,” Akhator said at her turn at the mic. “Thank you. I love you guys.”
Kentucky has won eight straight games on Senior Day and 12 of its last 14.
Next game
No. 22 Kentucky at No. 7 South Carolina
2 p.m. Sunday (ESPNU)
