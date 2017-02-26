Gamecocks win 4th straight SEC regular-season title with win over UK women

A second straight top-10 upset for Kentucky wasn’t in the cards.
South Carolina made sure of it. And with a 95-87 victory over the Cats on Sunday, the No. 7 Gamecocks won their fourth straight Southeastern Conference regular-season championship.
No. 22 Kentucky, which saw its five-game win streak come to an end, still enters the Southeastern Conference Tournament next week with one of the top four seeds and a bye through to Friday’s quarterfinals.
The tournament begins on Wednesday at the Bon Secours Wellness Center in Greenville, S.C.
A’ja Wilson paced the Gamecocks with 25 points and nine rebounds and got plenty of help with three others in double digits. Kaela Davis added 20 points and Allisha Gray 14 points for the winners.
Taylor Murray put on quite a show, scoring a career-best 29 points to go with four rebounds and five assists, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the Gamecocks, who won their fifth in a row over UK.
Makenzie Cann had 15 points for Kentucky, which came into Colonial Life Arena off of an overtime victory over No. 3 Mississippi State.
Maci Morris and Evelyn Akhator added 14 points apiece, with the senior forward also managing seven rebounds. South Carolina looked like a team on a mission from the tip, making its first seven shots and grabbing a 13-4 lead early.
Then the Cats got in significant foul trouble, including Makayla Epps going to the bench with 8:20 still to play in the half, and then having to come in with 5:25 to go when Akhator picked up her second.
With Epps on the bench, the Gamecocks ran up their largest lead thus far, 36-22, on a Davis baseline jumper.
UK came roaring back behind Makenzie Cann and Murray, with Cann scoring almost as many points in the first half (nine) than she had in the past three games combined (10).
Murray, who had 13 points at the half for Kentucky, helped whittle South Carolina’s lead to as few as five, but the Gamecocks halted an 8-0 UK run with a Wilson shot in the lane and closed out the half leading 48-40.
The Gamecocks made 59.4 percent of their shots and turned the ball over just twice in the first half.
Kentucky again cut the Carolina lead to five points early in the second half, but the Cats missed seven straight shots and went five minutes without a bucket.
The Gamecocks (24-4, 14-2) shot 55.6 percent in that decisive third quarter.
Kentucky got as close as six points with 4:30 to go on a Morris three-pointer from the corner, but South Carolina always had an answer.
Next game
No. 22 Kentucky vs. TBA
Friday in Southeastern Conference Tournament in Greenville, S.C.
