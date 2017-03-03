Akhator leads Kentucky past Alabama in SEC Tournament quarterfinals

Just as she did in the regular season matchup between these two teams, Kentucky’s Evelyn Akhator dominated.
This time, in the quarterfinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament, Akhator’s 23 points and nine rebounds helped the No. 20 Cats get past Alabama 65-55.
The senior forward scored 17 of her points in the first half and helped UK jump out to a double-digit lead. Alabama (19-13) got as close as three points in the second half.
Kentucky had four players finish in double figures, including Alyssa Rice, who set a career high with 11 points and Makayla Epps, who had 12 points.
Maci Morris added 11 points and Taylor Murray had eight points, five assists and four rebounds. With 11 seconds to play, Murray was hurt running into a pick at midcourt and left the game. The point guard left the floor early with the team doctor.
The Cats (21-9) will face regular nemesis and tournament favorite South Carolina in the semifinals at 5 p.m. Saturday. UK has lost five in a row to the Gamecocks, who won handily on Friday despite being without starting forward Alaina Coates.
“We look forward to having her hopefully tomorrow,” South Carolina Coach Dawn Staley said of Coates, who arrived at the arena riding a scooter with a boot on her injured ankle in the fourth quarter of the opener.
“We elected to keep her at home for more treatments with our doctor,” Staley said of Coates’ late arrival. “I think having her in the building now gives us a lift.”
It was Kentucky’s fourth straight victory over Alabama, which was making its first trip to the SEC Tournament quarterfinals since 2005.
The Tide already had won two games at this tournament, starting with a 20-point win over Vanderbilt on Wednesday and then a 72-64 upset over Tennessee on Thursday.
Kentucky found creases and seams, especially inside and got a combined 25 points from Akhator (17 points) and Rice (eight) to lead the Cats to a 32-26 advantage at the half.
With 2:41 to go in the first half, UK seemed to be cruising, going up 30-18 on an Akhator shot in the lane, but Alabama responded with back-to-back three-pointers by Hannah Cook to keep the Tide in striking distance.
Cook led Alabama with 22 points, including six made three-pointers.
Saturday
Kentucky vs. South Carolina
What: SEC Tournament semifinals
Where: Greenville, S.C.
When: 5 p.m.
TV: ESPNU
Radio: WLAP-AM 630
Series: Kentucky leads 33-27
Last meeting: South Carolina won 95-87 on Sunday.
