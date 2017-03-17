Kentucky survives scare in NCAA Tournament opener

Belmont’s coach worried about Makayla Epps.
He put the Kentucky senior on the same level as Washington’s star guard who is likely going to be national player of the year.
“I have not seen another player — maybe Kelsey Plum — that can absolutely take over a game like she can, scoring in a multitude of ways,” Cameron Newbauer said.
He saw just how destructive she can be in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday in Memorial Coliseum when UK’s senior star scored 30 points, hitting a career-best five three-pointers in the 73-70 Cats’ victory.
Newbauer’s Bruins, winners of 21 straight games before the tournament, forced Epps to play the hero, leading at the half and cutting the Cats’ lead to a single point in the final seconds of the fourth quarter before falling.
Epps had plenty of help from fellow senior Evelyn Akhator, who scored 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in the win, UK’s seventh in the last nine games.
Maci Morris added 15 points, including a clutch three-pointer with 5:22 to go, that helped keep the Bruins at bay. The sophomore also hit key free throws in the final minutes to win it, making seven of eight.
Kentucky got off to a blistering start, shooting 69.2 percent in the first quarter behind eight straight points inside for Akhator, who had 12 points in the first half.
Belmont struggled early, making just one of its first four three-pointers, but bouncing back to hit three of its next five before the half.
They proved to be the great equalizer and brought the Bruins back from a 12-point deficit late in the first quarter to a one-point lead at halftime, 36-35.
The surge came courtesy of Kylee Smith, who had 16 of her 18 first-half points in the second quarter. She finished with 23 points.
The junior’s two made free throws with 31.3 seconds to go in the first half gave the Bruins their first lead of the game, which they carried into the half courtesy of a 10-3 run.
The Cats were outrebounded 20-9 in the first half, including 13-4 in the second quarter.
Behind Epps, Kentucky roared into the second half scoring 13 straight and Belmont missed its first its first eight shots, falling behind 48-36 midway through the third quarter.
Then the Bruins did what they do best, hitting three straight threes to keep it interesting.
In the third quarter, UK shot 81.8 percent from the field
The Cats will face the winner of the Friday’s second game in Memorial Coliseum between fifth-seeded Ohio State and No. 12 seed Western Kentucky here on Sunday.
Both teams have former UK players who transferred out, with Linnae Harper at Ohio State and Kyvin Goodin-Rogers and Jaycee Coe now playing for the Toppers.
