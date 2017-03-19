Seniors Epps, Akhator fight to the finish, but Kentucky falls to Ohio State in NCAA tourney

Kentucky made an extended, exciting journey back from 19 points down, but Ohio State kept the Cats from reaching their final destination: Rupp Arena.
In the second round of the NCAA Tournament in Memorial Coliseum on Sunday, Kentucky got a massive effort from its two seniors to come back, but Ohio State slammed the door and won out 82-68.
The Buckeyes (28-6) move onto the Lexington Regional semifinals in Rupp Arena on Friday. They will face the winner of the No. 1 seed Notre Dame and ninth-seeded Purdue. The region finals are March 26.
Kentucky (22-11), which trailed by 15 points at the break, rallied to cut the deficit to one point with six minutes to play. But Ohio State had an answer, scoring eight straight to recover and advance.
With just a few seconds to play, Coach Matthew Mitchell pulled Epps and fellow senior Evelyn Akhator. They received a prolonged ovation from the Memorial Coliseum crowd.
Epps’ Kentucky career came to an end after scoring 21 points and grabbing four rebounds. Akhator added 14 points and a career-high 23 rebounds. The 23 boards set a school record for rebounds in an NCAA Tournament game by nine.
Maci Morris added 12 points for the Cats.
The second quarter couldn’t have gone much worse for Kentucky, which missed eight of its first nine shot attempts. It was off to the races for the Buckeyes, who went on a 17-4 run that ultimately put the game out of reach.
The Cats shot 25 percent in the second quarter and were behind 46-31 at the half.
Ohio State got off to a hot start behind Kelsey Mitchell, who had 10 of the Buckeyes’ first 12 points as they sprinted out to a 16-8 lead.
Kentucky bounced back to score six straight before the teams traded baskets toward the end of the quarter, which OSU led 20-16 while shooting 47.1 percent from the field.
Mitchell led five Buckeyes in double figures with 21 points. Former Kentucky player Linnae Harper, who left and transferred to Ohio State, had a big game against her former team with 12 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and two steals.
Lexington Regional
What: NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 and Elite Eight
When: Friday and Sunday
Where: Rupp Arena
Friday’s matchups: Ohio State vs. Notre Dame-Purdue winner; North Carolina State-Texas winner vs. Kansas State-Stanford winnner
