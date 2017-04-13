Akhator becomes highest WNBA Draft pick in Kentucky history when she goes third to Dallas

English isn’t her first language, so Evelyn Akhator of Nigeria was a little bit worried that she’d misunderstood what the Dallas Wings coach was saying.

On Wednesday, the Kentucky forward originally from Nigeria thought she heard the Wings coach tell her that there were two picks before their pick where they would select her in the WNBA Draft.

Turns out, her English is pretty good and Akhator made Kentucky history in the process, going No. 3 overall to the Dallas Wings on Thursday night.

“It’s a dream come true,” a breathless Akhator told the Herald-Leader. “My dream.”

Akhator said she hadn’t stopped shaking since her name flashed up on the television, making her the highest Kentucky player ever picked in the WNBA Draft.

The 6-foot-3 forward originally was projected to finish low in the first round or high in the second round. She is the third first-round pick for Kentucky Coach Matthew Mitchell.

The national Junior College Player of the Year took her game to a new level at Kentucky this season, averaging 15.9 points and a team-best 10.8 rebounds a game. She was second on the team in steals with 45 and added 29 blocks.

Akhator managed 18 double-doubles this season, which rated in the top 20 nationally and second in the Southeastern Conference.

The forward also ranked top 20 nationally in field-goal percentage, total rebounds and rebounds per game. She scored in double figures 27 times this season with double-digit rebounds in 20 games.

Although Akhator was only on campus for two years, Akhator ended her career tied for third in school history in double-doubles, second in all-time rebounding averaging, eighth all-time in scoring average and fourth in field-goal percentage.

Mitchell also had first-round picks in Victoria Dunlap in 2011 when she was picked No. 11 overall by the Washington Mystics and then A’dia Mathies, who went with the 10th pick to the Los Angeles Sparks.

Former UK forward DeNesha Stallworth was picked 25th overall in the third round by the Connecticut Sun in 2014, the most recent Kentucky player selected.

Shantia Owens was the first UK player selected in the draft (2000 by the Phoenix Mercury).