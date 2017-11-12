Kentucky’s Matthew Mitchell coached his team against Southern Indiana in the season opener.
UK Women's Basketball

Balance and boards help UK women stifle Gardner-Webb

By Jared Peck

jpeck@herald-leader.com

November 12, 2017 3:54 PM

Kentucky used a balanced offense and a stifling defense to snuff Gardner-Webb 72-34 on Sunday in the Cats’ second game of the season in Memorial Coliseum.

Every Kentucky player who played scored as the Cats used a decisive 19-0 run in the second quarter to take control of the game. UK had four players reach double digits in scoring — Alyssa Rice with 11 and Maci Morris, Makenzie Cann and Jaida Roper with 10 each.

Part of Gardner-Webb’s troubles came on the boards as UK outrebounded the Runnin’ Bulldogs 53-28, including a 17-5 edge on the offensive boards.

Gardner-Webb looked tough early, scoring the first four points and keeping it close with two three-pointers by Tierra Huntsman. Huntsman’s second three-pointer tied the game with 1:23 left in the first quarter, but that’s where the Runnin’ Bulldogs drought began.

Freshman forward Keke McKinney broke the 12-12 with a three-pointer at the top of the key and Kentucky ran off 19 unanswered. Gardner-Webb managed just four points in the second quarter as UK built a commanding 35-16 lead at half.

UK’s active halfcourt defense had an answer for every Gardner-Webb player but Hunstman. The 5-foot-8 senior guard had 21 points on 9-for-19 shooting, including thee three-pointers.

Notes

▪  Assistant head coach Kyra Elzy remained away from the team to deal the a family matter, UK said. Director of player development and former Cats point guard Amber Smith stepped into a coaching role for the day in her absence.

▪  Freshman forward Tatyana Wyatt was held out of the game under concussion protocol after taking a knock in the shootaround Sunday morning.

Jared Peck: 859-231-1333, @JPSaysHere

Next game

Kentucky at Montana

When: 9 p.m. Thursday

  Comments  

