Offensive woes, losing streak continue for Kentucky women in loss to Georgia

Know the phrase “Couldn’t buy a basket?”
Fans in Memorial Coliseum on Sunday learned exactly what that meant.
Check, cash, credit card.
Nothing could help Kentucky, which shot 13.8 percent in the second half and went through multiple scoring droughts of five-plus minutes throughout the game.
In the third quarter alone, the two teams combined to score 14 points and make three of their 29 attempts.
But Georgia, which halted its four-game losing streak to UK, made a couple more and carried a six-point lead into the fourth quarter before pulling away to win 56-42 and hand the Cats their eighth straight loss.
Kentucky’s Matthew Mitchell, whose team continued its longest losing streak in 16 years, said on Friday that he’d hoped the Cats were finished with their shooting struggles.
“This week we got closer to playing how we are going to play and how we need to play to be successful,” he said then to preview the Georgia game, in which UK shot a season-low 20.4 percent. “It is challenging, but what a great opportunity for these young folks and for me to show up every day with a great attitude.”
At times, Kentucky (8-9, 0-3 Southeastern Conference) looked like the team Mitchell imagines it can be, one that can turn teams over and score points off of those.
It helped UK jump out to a 9-8 lead, but then the locusts returned with the Cats going the final four minutes of the first quarter without a point. They shot 28.6 percent after one quarter and trailed the Bulldogs 15-10.
Poor shooting became contagious in the second quarter with the teams combining to shoot 6-for-24 from the field. Kentucky went 6:30 without a field goal and made just one of its final eight shots.
Much of that time was spent without Morris, who left midway through the second quarter with what appeared to be some soreness in her left knee. The junior guard had an ice pack on it sitting on the Cats bench. She led the Cats with nine points first-half points.
Georgia (14-2, 2-1) struggled equally, but got two quick baskets in the final minute to grab a 26-24 lead at the break.
The Bulldogs had four players in double figures, led by 14 points from Que Morrison. Caliya Robinson and Mackenzie Engram had 12 points and 11 rebounds apiece in their road win.
If Kentucky, which was led by Makenzie Cann’s 10 points, is going to end its slide, the Cats will have to do it on the road either at Florida on Thursday or at Vanderbilt on Monday night.
