UK women pick up 6-foot-3 transfer from N.C. State

Kentucky got a little lucky on Derby Day, picking up a transfer from North Carolina State.
Nae Nae Cole, a 6-foot-3 junior forward, announced her plans to leave the Wolfpack and play basketball for UK and Matthew Mitchell on Saturday.
“Thank you NC State for everything. I’ll miss the good times,” she posted on Instagram. “I’ll miss the good times but I’ll always have the memories and the true friends I’ve made while being here.
“Ready for a new journey, Lexington here I come!”
Cole will have one season of eligibility remaining after sitting out next season per NCAA transfer rules.
The Gainesville, Va., native was ranked as the No. 100 prospect in the 2015 ESPN HoopGurlz rankings. She was a four-star prospect according to ESPNW and the No. 16 post player out of Paul VI High School.
Cole played in 61 career games for North Carolina State averaging seven minutes a game. Last season, she averaged just 0.5 points and 0.5 rebounds in 19 games.
