Kentucky lists Barker as starter for South Carolina game, but QB’s back problems linger

Kentucky’s quarterback situation remains murky for the game against South Carolina.
Drew Barker, who injured his back on one of the first plays against New Mexico State on Saturday, is listed as the starter at quarterback on the depth chart released Monday.
At his noon news conference Monday, Stoops said Barker had an MRI to get a closer look at his back and UK is consulting with a specialist.
Stoops also confirmed that Barker had lingering back problems from this summer and some issues after the Florida game.
Backup Stephen Johnson came in against New Mexico State and guided the Cats to one of their top offensive performances in school history.
When asked if Johnson will be part of the plan whether Barker is available or not, Stoops said: “I would think so.”
Johnson, a junior-college standout, has completed 18 of his 25 passes (72 percent) for 355 yards and three touchdowns all to tight end C.J. Conrad. He’s also the Cats’ third-leading rusher with 17 carries for 60 yards.
Against New Mexico State, Johnson amassed 310 yards passing, including a career-long 72-yard pass to Conrad, the longest first TD pass for a UK quarterback since 1995.
“It was good things to see Stephen come in and play like that with Drew getting hurt right at the start of the game,” Stoops said after the win, UK’s first of the season. “And Stephen come in and play like he did, was really good.”
Stoops has talked regularly of the strain a dual-threat quarterback can put on an opposing defense. He saw Johnson do that on Saturday.
“He made some good decisions on the zone read play where he could pull it and run and made some good yards there as you could see,” he said. “We did that to them and they certainly did that to us a few times and that gets aggravating when the quarterback can run it that way, he gets you a little off balance and I thought Stephen did that.”
After being named the starter in the spring, Barker has started all three games, completing 18 of 36 passes for 334 yards with four touchdowns and five interceptions.
News and notes
Kentucky’s game Oct. 1 at Alabama will be played at 7 p.m. on ESPN, the league office announced Monday. It will be the third night game for UK this season.
▪ Saturday’s game against South Carolina on the SEC Network will feature play-by-play with Brent Musburger aside analyst Jesse Palmer with sideline reporting from Kylee Hartung. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
▪ There weren’t any changes made on the offensive depth chart, including players who missed the last game like running back Jojo Kemp (ankle), left tackle Cole Mosier (ankle) and wide-out Dorian Baker (hamstring) remaining in their respective spots.
▪ Defensively, Tymere Dubose moved to the No. 2 spot on the depth chart at defensive tackle behind Adrian Middleton. There’s an “OR” now listed between Blake McClain and Marcus McWilson at starting free safety and McClain was moved back to the No. 1 spot at nickelback.
