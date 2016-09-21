Kentucky quarterback Drew Barker to miss ‘significant time’

Kentucky will be without quarterback Drew Barker for ‘significant time’ with a back injury, Coach Mark Stoops said Wednesday after practice.
Barker, a 6-foot-3 sophomore quarterback from Burlington, had started all three games this season, completing 50 percent of his passes for 334 yards with four touchdowns and five interceptions.
He was a question mark going into Saturday’s game against South Carolina at Commonwealth Stadium with lingering back problems from this summer that re-emerged at Florida.
“Drew will be out. His injury does not require surgery at this time,” Stoops said. “He will miss significant time.”
Stoops said Barker would be out at least 3-4 weeks and possibly for the rest of the season.
That timetable would sideline Barker for Saturday’s home game vs. South Carolina, for the Oct. 1 trip to Alabama, and for the Oct. 8 home game against Vanderbilt. Kentucky is off the weekend of Oct. 15 and hosts Mississippi State on Oc. 22.
Barker lasted just three plays against New Mexico State before being carted off the field and Stephen Johnson taking over.
The sophomore had an MRI done after the game and consulted with specialists Wednesday.
In Barker’s place, Johnson had a strong showing, completing 77 percent of his passes for 310 yards and three touchdowns. He also had 10 rushes for 51 yards.
“You take that first series away and he was unbelievably efficient,” Stoops said of the junior-college transfer.
“The first series you could see the jitters, he was a little nervous, and the next series he settles in. … But he went out there and just operated the offense and was very comfortable and very poised and efficient.”
On Wednesday’s Southeastern Conference teleconference, Stoops said he was grateful that Kentucky had landed Johnson when it did.
“I’m sure glad we have him right now, you know with Drew being banged up, we would not be in a good situation,” Stoops said, noting UK’s quarterback cupboard was all but bare with the graduate transfer of Patrick Towles to Boston College.
Stoops said the team is preparing Gunnar Hoak to serve as Johnson’s backup, and transfer Luke Wright will be available as well.
“We do like what we see out of Gunnar Hoak, but he’s a true freshman and needs some time to mature a little bit. I’m sure glad we have Stephen, that’s for sure.”
Jennifer Smith: 859-231-3241, @jenheraldleader
Saturday
South Carolina at Kentucky
7:30 p.m. (SEC Network)
