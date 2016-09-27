Kentucky targeting four-star quarterback no longer committed to Ohio State

The University of Kentucky football program could add another quarterback to its recruiting class of 2017.
Danny Clark — a 6-foot-4, 225-pound prospect Akron, Ohio — announced in a lengthy post on social media Tuesday morning that he has decommitted from Ohio State after being pledged to that school for nearly three years.
Out of respect for coaches on OSU staff, I will not be answering any questions on this topic. Ever... pic.twitter.com/KCUR4ZzcaA— 10 Weeks (@DClarkQB) September 27, 2016
UK’s coaches extended a scholarship offer to Clark during his sophomore year of high school and have remained in contact with him since, and the Wildcats look to be among the favorites in his recruitment going forward.
Scout.com and ESPN both rank Clark as a four-star quarterback, and Scout pegs him as the No. 26 QB nationally in the 2017 class. The lifelong Ohio State fan committed to the Buckeyes as a freshman, but OSU took a commitment in June from Tate Martell, who is ranked by Rivals.com as the No. 1 dual-threat quarterback in the country.
Clark was 140-for-272 passing for 2,405 yards with 23 touchdowns and five interceptions last season, leading Archbishop Hoban High School to an Ohio state championship.
Kentucky has a commitment from Lafayette quarterback Walker Wood, who is designated as a dual-threat QB and could be moved to other positions once he gets to college (though UK’s coaches have told him that he will be given an opportunity to earn playing time at QB). The Cats lost a commitment earlier this year from four-star quarterback Mac Jones, who flipped to Alabama.
