Junior running back Mikel Horton parts ways with Kentucky

Running back Mikel Horton is parting ways with the program, Kentucky officials confirmed on Tuesday night.
The junior from West Chester, Ohio, who has seen his carries drop significantly this season, has requested a transfer. He is no longer with the team, but will finish out his semester at UK.
In a running back room with lots of talent, Horton had fallen down the depth chart significantly behind Boom Williams, Jojo Kemp, Benny Snell and Sihiem King.
Last season, Horton rushed for 318 yards and three touchdowns on 82 carries.
This season, Horton played in three games with three carries for 12 yards. He also had been on special teams.
The Rivals four-star prospect from Lakota West High School finished his Kentucky career with 636 yards and five touchdowns on 144 carries. He also caught 12 passes for 134 yards.
Horton is the 10th player from the 2014 recruiting class to leave the program. And seven of the 11 players recruited from Ohio in that class are no longer with the team.
Rivals ranked the 2014 class 18th nationally.
Others from that class to leave include offensive linemen Nick Richardson, Josh Krok and Jarrett LaRubbio; linebacker Dorian Hendrix; wide receivers Thaddeus Snodgrass and T.V. Williams; tight end Darryl Long; defensive back Jared Tucker and defensive end Lloyd Tubman.
Jennifer Smith: 859-231-3241, @jenheraldleader
Comments