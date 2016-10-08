UK Football

Kentucky escapes with 20-13 victory over Vanderbilt

It’s never easy nor boring when Kentucky and Vanderbilt play.

Somehow, someway, UK survived a terrible third quarter and a major scare from Vanderbilt to win 20-13 on Saturday at Commonwealth Stadium.

It took a huge stop from Kentucky’s defense in the final seconds — with help from a dropped touchdown pass in the end zone — and some purposeful running from UK’s Benny Snell and Jojo Kemp to help the Cats hold off the Commodores and hold onto the win.

Kentucky carried a 17-3 lead into the halftime locker room and then things came undone, including a costly Boom Williams fumble that Vanderbilt turned into a touchdown.

And then what looked like a routine play on a muffed Vandy punt was muffed by the UK player, too, and recovered by the Commodores.

The Cats’ ground game held up well when its quarterback struggled. Stephen Johnson finished the night connecting on 10 of 24 passes for 49 yards with an interception and several more near picks.

Snell led Kentucky with 20 carries for 94 yards and Kemp added 12 carries for 55 yards. Johnson was able to make a few plays with his feet, gaining 55 yards on 10 carries with a score.

UK outgained Vanderbilt 307-282, including 258-141 on the ground. The Cats were just 4-for-15 on third downs, but got three key fourth-down conversions (and two fourth-down stops) to seal the victory.

After struggling with starts in the first four games of the season, the Cats (3-3, 2-2 Southeastern Conference) got points out of their first possession for the second straight week.

This time it was on a 4-yard direct snap run for Kemp, part of a 75-yard drive that included 61 yards on the ground split between Williams and Kemp.

Vanderbilt responded with an eight-play drive to go 23 yards and score on a 48-yard field goal from Tommy Openshaw.

Later, Kentucky did something against Vanderbilt that no team has been able to do yet this season: Score after a Commodores turnover.

Vandy’s Ryan White fumbled the punt and Eli Brown pounced on it to set up the Kentucky scoring drive that went 5:16 and 47 yards, many on Snell carries, to set up an easy trip into the end zone for Johnson. It was the quarterback’s first rushing score of the season.

The play looked designed for Snell to run it off tackle with two tight ends. Vandy had that well defended, but it left Johnson open to run in 3 yards untouched to make it 14-3 early in the second quarter.

The UK offense then put together a 15-play, 52-yard drive, capped by an Austin MacGinnis 46-yard field goal, to try and run out the clock until the break.

But in the final 30 seconds of the first half, the Commodores got a 65-yard kickoff return from Darrius Sims, giving Vanderbilt a shot in the final seconds.

Denzil Ware got a key sack of Shurmur on second down and then an intentional grounding penalty cost Vanderbilt a few more yards. Then Openshaw’s 49-yard try to end the break went wide left.

Kentucky carried a 17-3 lead into the locker room, amassing 142 yards rushing in the first half against a Vanderbilt defense that was only giving up 160.6 per game coming into Commonwealth Stadium.

After his fumble cost the Commodores in the first half, former Louisville Trinity star White forced a fumble on the Cats’ first carry of the second half. Teammate Taurean Ferguson scooped it and ran 22 yards for the score.

It helped the Commodores (2-4, 0-3) get within a touchdown.

They got a little bit closer than that, cutting the Cats lead to 17-13 early in the fourth quarter on Openshaw’s 26-yard field goal, capping a 14-play, 85-yard drive that almost didn’t happen.

But what appeared to be a J.D. Harmon pickup of a muffed punt turned into a muff of his own and Vanderbilt picked up the ball at its own 7-yard line.

