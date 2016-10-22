UK Football

October 22, 2016 10:39 AM

Quarterback Danny Clark — once an Ohio State pledge — now committed to Kentucky

By Ben Roberts

broberts@herald-leader.com

Highly touted quarterback recruit Danny Clark announced Saturday that he is committed to the University of Kentucky.

Clark – a 6-foot-4, 230-pound prospect – was committed to Ohio State for nearly three years before backing off of that pledge last month. UK’s coaching staff – specifically, recruiting coordinator Vince Marrow – had stayed in touch with Clark even while he was committed to the Buckeyes, and Kentucky immediately emerged as the frontrunner when Clark announced his decommitment from OSU.

Scout.com and ESPN both rank Clark as a four-star prospect, and he was the top available pro-style quarterback in the class of 2017, according to the 247Sports composite rankings, which peg him as the No. 18 player at his position.

“He’s always been known for being a big quarterback with a big arm,” Rivals.com’s Josh Helmholdt told the Herald-Leader recently. “He can hit all points on the field. And he has one of the biggest arms in this entire 2017 recruiting class.

“He can take a hit in the pocket. He can fall forward and pick up some yards. But he’s not a dynamic dual-threat athlete. He’s definitely more of a drop-back, sit in the pocket, distribute the football type of quarterback.”

Clark is UK’s 14th commitment for next year, and the Wildcats’ class of 2017 is now ranked No. 38 nationally by Rivals.com. He joins Lafayette quarterback Walker Wood as the second QB in Kentucky’s recruiting class. Four-star quarterback Mac Jones was committed to UK for nearly a year before flipping to Alabama over the summer.

This story will be updated.

Ben Roberts: 859-231-3216, @BenRobertsHL

UK commitments for the class of 2017

Player

Pos

Ht

Wt

Hometown

Rivals

Scout

ESPN

247

Tyrell Ajian

DB

6-1

185

Mansfield, Ohio

****

***

****

****

Josh Ali

WR

6-0

175

Hollywood, Fla.

***

***

***

***

Quinton Bohanna

DT

6-4

300

Cordova, Tenn.

***

***

***

***

Danny Clark

QB

6-4

230

Akron, Ohio

***

****

****

***

Jamin Davis

LB

6-2

190

Ludwici, Ga.

***

***

***

***

Cedrick Dort

CB

6-1

165

Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

**

***

***

***

Austin Dotson

OL

6-6

290

Belfry, Ky.

**

**

***

***

Phil Hoskins

DL

6-5

275

Toldeo, Ohio

***

***

***

Alex King

LB

6-3

225

Mason, Ohio

***

***

***

***

Bryant Koback

RB

5-11

190

Holland, Ohio

***

***

***

***

Michael Nesbitt

DB

6-0

175

Lauderdale Lakes, Fla.

***

***

***

***

JaVonte Richardson

WR

6-4

210

Maple Heights, Ohio

****

****

****

****

Clevan Thomas

WR

6-0

190

Pembroke Pines, Fla.

***

***

***

***

Walker Wood

ATH

6-0

190

Lexington, Ky.

***

***

***

***

Related content

UK Football

Comments

Videos

Denzil Ware: We're proving we can get just as dirty

View more video

Sports Videos