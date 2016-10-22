Quarterback Danny Clark — once an Ohio State pledge — now committed to Kentucky

Highly touted quarterback recruit Danny Clark announced Saturday that he is committed to the University of Kentucky.
Clark – a 6-foot-4, 230-pound prospect – was committed to Ohio State for nearly three years before backing off of that pledge last month. UK’s coaching staff – specifically, recruiting coordinator Vince Marrow – had stayed in touch with Clark even while he was committed to the Buckeyes, and Kentucky immediately emerged as the frontrunner when Clark announced his decommitment from OSU.
Scout.com and ESPN both rank Clark as a four-star prospect, and he was the top available pro-style quarterback in the class of 2017, according to the 247Sports composite rankings, which peg him as the No. 18 player at his position.
“He’s always been known for being a big quarterback with a big arm,” Rivals.com’s Josh Helmholdt told the Herald-Leader recently. “He can hit all points on the field. And he has one of the biggest arms in this entire 2017 recruiting class.
“He can take a hit in the pocket. He can fall forward and pick up some yards. But he’s not a dynamic dual-threat athlete. He’s definitely more of a drop-back, sit in the pocket, distribute the football type of quarterback.”
Clark is UK’s 14th commitment for next year, and the Wildcats’ class of 2017 is now ranked No. 38 nationally by Rivals.com. He joins Lafayette quarterback Walker Wood as the second QB in Kentucky’s recruiting class. Four-star quarterback Mac Jones was committed to UK for nearly a year before flipping to Alabama over the summer.
This story will be updated.
UK commitments for the class of 2017
Player
Pos
Ht
Wt
Hometown
Rivals
Scout
ESPN
247
Tyrell Ajian
DB
6-1
185
Mansfield, Ohio
****
***
****
****
Josh Ali
WR
6-0
175
Hollywood, Fla.
***
***
***
***
Quinton Bohanna
DT
6-4
300
Cordova, Tenn.
***
***
***
***
Danny Clark
QB
6-4
230
Akron, Ohio
***
****
****
***
Jamin Davis
LB
6-2
190
Ludwici, Ga.
***
***
***
***
Cedrick Dort
CB
6-1
165
Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
**
***
***
***
Austin Dotson
OL
6-6
290
Belfry, Ky.
**
**
***
***
Phil Hoskins
DL
6-5
275
Toldeo, Ohio
***
***
—
***
Alex King
LB
6-3
225
Mason, Ohio
***
***
***
***
Bryant Koback
RB
5-11
190
Holland, Ohio
***
***
***
***
Michael Nesbitt
DB
6-0
175
Lauderdale Lakes, Fla.
***
***
***
***
JaVonte Richardson
WR
6-4
210
Maple Heights, Ohio
****
****
****
****
Clevan Thomas
WR
6-0
190
Pembroke Pines, Fla.
***
***
***
***
Walker Wood
ATH
6-0
190
Lexington, Ky.
***
***
***
***
