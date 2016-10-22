MacGinnis nails 51-yard field goal to finish off Mississippi State 40-38

The word of the offseason was finish.
The word of the bye week was finish.
And somehow Kentucky did.
After a slow start, the Cats finished off Mississippi State in the most dramatic way possible, with a 51-yard field goal at the buzzer to win 40-38 on Saturday night at Commonwealth Stadium.
The victory, which almost looked like it wouldn’t happen as the Bulldogs went up 38-37 with 1:09 to go on a touchdown from Nick Fitzgerald to Fred Ross, snapped a seven-game losing streak to the Bulldogs.
Trailing by double digits in the first half, Kentucky used a little trickery, got two key touchdown passes from Stephen Johnson to senior Jeff Badet and a key defensive touchdown to get the victory.
Kentucky, which has won four of its last five games, earned its third Southeastern Conference victory for the first time since 2009.
But it wasn’t without its challenges, including two fumbles by Johnson that led to Mississippi State points. Opponents now have scored 83 points off of Cats miscues this season.
After a first half of fits and starts, Johnson did some good things in the second half, including finding Badet twice for long touchdown passes. The senior wide out’s 40-yard catch late in the third quarter put Kentucky up for good.
Badet finished with seven catches for a career-high 139 yards. Fellow senior Ryan Timmons added three catches for 77 yards.
After going 9-for-22 for 101 yards in the first half, Johnson connected on eight of his 11 passes in the second half and finished with 292 yards. He had key connections on that final drive.
Kentucky (4-3, 3-2 Southeastern Conference) got the start it wanted, forcing three quick three-and-outs that included plenty of pressure on Fitzgerald, but the offense failed to capitalize on a pretty 15 play, 57-yard drive on its opening possession.
The Cats went for it and got the first down on fourth-and-3, but MacGinnis’ 28-yard field goal pinged off the right upright. The second drive for UK didn’t make it more than 4 yards.
MacGinnis’ next try, a season-best tying kick from 46 yards, had no trouble and put the Cats up 3-0 with 10:36 to play in the first half. The field goal capped an eight-play, 30-yard drive.
Mississippi State (2-5, 1-3) had managed just 24 yards of offense in the game before Malik Dear’s 45-yard run for the touchdown midway through the second quarter gave the Bulldogs a 7-3 advantage.
Turnovers that have plagued UK all season came back to haunt the Cats again when Johnson fumbled and the Bulldogs turned it into a 3-yard Fitzgerald touchdown run four plays later.
MacGinnis added a 32-yard field goal with 20 seconds left in the first half to pull the Cats within eight points, 14-6, at the break.
Kentucky went with some trickery to score on their first drive of the second half running a double reverse that started with Snell in the Wildcat, who handed it to Timmons, who slipped it to Johnson, who found Badet for a 44-yard touchdown pass.
The two-point conversation failed and UK trailed 14-12 before the Bulldogs extended their lead with a 36-yard Westin Graves field goal, capping a nine-play, 56-yard drive.
It wasn’t clear what happened, but on the field goal, freshman offensive lineman Darryl Williams was injured and appeared to not move for more than 10 minutes. He was carried off on a stretcher in front of his teammates.
A few minutes later, MSU tweeted that he was being taken to UK Hospital for evaluation, but that he had “movement in all of his extremities.”
Kentucky went ahead in the third quarter on a big burst from Benny Snell, who took it 34 yards for the touchdown. Then Johnson found Tavin Richardson in the corner of the end zone on the two-point conversion to give the Cats a 20-17 edge.
The lead wasn’t for long when Fitzgerald again found the end zone, rushing 38 yards up the middle to give the Bulldogs a 24-20 lead with five minutes to go in the third quarter.
On his fifth pass of the second half, Johnson hurled one over the defense and found Badet again for a 40-yard touchdown.
Then the defense got in on the action as Marcus McWilson picked off a Fitzgerald pass and took it 45 yards for the touchdown to put Kentucky up 34-24 early in the fourth quarter.
The Cats were driving and looked primed to go up 17 points, Johnson coughed the ball up again and Mark McLauren scooped and scored from 81 yards out. That defensive touchdown pulled the Bulldogs within three with 9:33 to go.
MacGinnis extended the lead to 37-31 with a 32-yard field goal a few minutes later.
Jennifer Smith: 859-231-3241, @jenheraldleader
Next game
Kentucky at Missouri
Noon Saturday (SEC Network)
