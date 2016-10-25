It’s complicated: Kentucky’s Stoops, McWilson have had interesting relationship

2:02 Stay the course: UK's McWilson talks about team's growth Pause

2:44 Tears of joy: Benny Snell all smiles after UK victory

9:16 Stoops ready for next step after thrilling win over Mississippi State

0:37 Watch Austin MacGinnis' game-winning field goal

1:24 UK's MacGinnis on game-winner: Thank God the ball went in

0:45 Cat Walk before UK's game against Miss. St.

0:45 Stephen Johnson blamed his footwork

1:03 Denzil Ware: We're proving we can get just as dirty

1:07 D.J. Eliot gives credit to the players

1:10 Kengera Daniel made big fourth-down stop