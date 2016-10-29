Kentucky ground attack overwhelms Missouri, 35-21

Kentucky didn’t quite get the runaway victory it appeared to have midway through the second half, but it did run away with the win in a more literal way.
Behind Boom Williams and Benny Snell, the Cats rushed for 377 yards and amassed 582 yards of offense in the 35-21 victory over Missouri on Saturday.
With his 192 yards and two touchdowns on 38 carries, Snell rushed past Randall Cobb’s record for most running touchdowns by a UK freshman.
Boom Williams added 182 yards and a touchdowns on 19 carries for Kentucky, which had back-to-back 500-yard games over Southeastern Conference foes for the first time since 2001. Williams averaged 9.6 yards a carry.
Kentucky improved to 5-3 overall and 4-2 in the Southeastern Conference and needs only one more victory to earn bowl-eligibility.
UK had been close to bowl-eligibility at the end of the last two seasons, twice needing and failing to get a victory over Louisville in the season finale to advance to a bowl game for the first time since 2010.
That scenario seems wholly unlikely now as Kentucky has four games to go and a game on the schedule still against winless Austin Peay on Nov. 19. The Cats face Georgia on Saturday night at Commonwealth Stadium.
For the first time since 2006 and just the second time since 1999, Kentucky has won four games over Southeastern Conference opponents.
It’s also the first time since 1999 that the Cats have gotten three straight victories over conference foes.
Going into the game, the Cats had lost five straight on the road, that streak ended as well on Saturday.
Kentucky took the opening series 46 yards in nine plays, but stalled.
Fresh off of his game-winning 51-yard field goal to beat Mississippi State on Saturday, Austin MacGinnis’ kick from 47 yards out went wide left.
On the Cats’ next possession, Williams found a crease and went 60 yards for the touchdown to give UK a 7-0 lead. That huge huge run, his second-longest of the season, put him over 2,000 career yards. He’s just the eighth Kentucky player to go over 2,000 yards.
After a little good fortune, some bad hit Williams, who fumbled the ball at the 19-yard line and then got injured making the tackle on the recovery. UK reported that he injured his shoulder, but the junior was back two series later.
With Williams out, Kentucky scored again, this time on a 65-yard touchdown throw from Stephen Johnson to Jeff Badet. The score, which gave the Cats a 14-0 lead with 12:53 to go in the first half, was set up by two straight Snell runs before Johnson went long on third-and-8.
It was another big day for Badet, who had seven catches for 139 yards and two touchdowns a week ago against Mississippi State. He had three catches for 104 yards against Missouri.
Then Snell got in on the scoring part instead of the setup, first with a 23-yard run to set up his own 1-yard touchdown. That score, his seventh of the season, tied Randall Cobb for most rushing touchdowns by a UK freshman in school history.
After a strong effort most of the first half, including holding the Tigers under 100 yards for the first 27 minutes, Missouri managed to string together a seven-play, 63-yard drive that ended in a 27-yard touchdown pass from Drew Lock to Dimetrios Mason.
The lead might have been much bigger for the Cats if not for the turnovers that have continued to plague UK all season. There was the Williams fumble in the red zone, then Johnson got picked off trying to hit Tavin Richardson on the way to the end zone in the final minute of the first half.
At the half, UK led 21-7. On the first series out of the break, Missouri used a long drive to get the ball to the 7-yard line, but a big third-down play by Blake McClain set up a short field goal, which was missed by the Tigers. The senior led the Cats with eight tackles.
Kentucky responded with a long, sustained drive of 12 plays for 80 yards that last 6:21 and ended in a 13-yard touchdown pass from Johnson to Williams.
Missouri (2-6, 0-4) kept it interesting in the fourth quarter, scoring on a 57-yard touchdown pass from Lock to Mason again to make it 35-21 with 4:13 to play.
In front of an announced 50,234, the smallest crowd for a home game this season, the Tigers lost their fourth straight game.
Jennifer Smith: 859-231-3241, @jenheraldleader
Next game
Georgia at Kentucky
7:30 p.m. Saturday (SEC Network)
