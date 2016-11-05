Blue Review: Instant analysis from Kentucky’s football loss to Georgia

Instant analysis from Kentucky’s 27-24 loss to Georgia:
How the game was won
Rodrigo Blankenship kicked a 25-yard field goal on the game’s final play to give Georgia a 27-24 win over Kentucky.
Game balls
1. Jacob Eason. The Georgia true freshman quarterback engineered his third fourth-quarter rally for a victory this season.
2. Georgia defense. Held UK to 133 yards and seven first downs in second half.
3. Rodrigo Blankenship. Freshman place-kicker was money (four field goals including the game winner) for Georgia.
4. Benny Snell. The Kentucky true freshman (21 carries, 114 yards, two touchdowns) showed against a very good run defense he is the real deal.
5. Kentucky defense. Fought valiantly on night when Cats offense didn’t help much in second half.
6. Commonwealth Stadium fans. Big crowd (62,507) was loud, energetic and engaged. When the UK football program gives Wildcats fans some hope, Cats backers tend to come through.
Running gassers
1. Kentucky offense. Didn’t give the UK defense the help after halftime (133 yards, seven first downs in second half) that was needed to win game.
2. Kentucky wide receivers. Garrett Johnson’s lost fumble and Jeff Badet bobbling what might have been a 75-yard TD pass into a Georgia interception really hurt UK.
3. Kentucky football program. With chance at rare winning SEC record and shot to remain viable for SEC East title so close you could taste it, the Cats couldn’t make the plays they needed to make to get it done.
Key number(s)
Seven and 88. Starting in 1985, UK is a combined 7-88 against the traditional SEC East big three of Florida (1-31), Tennessee (1-30) and Georgia (5-27).
Fashion police
For its ninth game of the season, Kentucky wore silver chrome helmets, blue jerseys with white letters and numbers and anthracite pants.
Who is next
Kentucky (5-4, 4-3 SEC) will play at Tennessee on Nov. 12, time yet to be determined. The Volunteers (6-3, 2-3 SEC) snapped a three-game losing streak by defeating Tennessee Tech 55-0 Saturday in Knoxville.
Know your foe
1. Starting in 1985, Kentucky is 0-30 against Tennessee in football when UK starts a quarterback at quarterback — but 1-0 when the Cats start a wide receiver (ladies and gentlemen, Matt Roark) at quarterback.
2. In Mark Stoops’ prior three games vs. Tennessee as Kentucky head coach, the Wildcats are 0-3 and have been outscored 129-51. UT has gone over 50 points in its last two wins (50-16 in 2014; 52-21 in 2015) over UK.
3. Dual-threat quarterbacks have long been kryptonite to UK defenses and Tennessee senior QB Joshua Dobbs has been an especially lethal case. In three previous games against Kentucky, Dobbs has run for 151 total yards (50.3 yards a game) and four touchdowns and passed for 729 total yards (243 yards a game) with seven TDs and two interceptions.
Mark Story: 859-231-3230, @markcstory
Comments