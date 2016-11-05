Georgia field goal at buzzer tops Kentucky 27-24

The joy of six will have to wait for Kentucky.
The Cats were ahead for much of the night before Georgia and UK traded points in the final nine minutes to knot the score 24-24 with 2:47 to go.
Then the Bulldogs marched 67 yards down the field in nine plays and Rodrigo Blankenship hit a 25-yard field goal as time expired to give Georgia the 27-24 victory.
The Bulldogs (5-4, 3-4 Southeastern Conference) won their seventh in a row over Kentucky and halted their own two-game losing streak.
The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for the Cats, who still need one more victory to become bowl eligible for the first time since 2010. UK goes to Tennessee next weekend before a matchup with winless Austin Peay on Nov. 19.
After plenty of drama that resulted in several empty back-and-forths between the two teams in the second half, Georgia finally did what Georgia is known to do: It ran the ball, going up 24-21 on a 26-yard run for Sony Michel, followed by a two-point conversion from Eason to Isaac Nauta.
Kentucky responded with a 14-play drive — 10 on runs by Benny Snell — that went 6:25 and resulted in an Austin MacGinnis 25-yard field goal to tie it up 24-24 with 2:47 to go.
In front of an announced crowd of 62,507, the largest crowd at Commonwealth Stadium since the season finale last year. The previous high this season 57,230 against Southern Miss.
The Bulldogs outgained Kentucky 460-308, including 215-186 on the ground. Michel led the way with 127 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries. Nick Chubb added 85 yards on 21 carries.
Georgia opened the scoring, 7-0, behind a big play from Eason on third-and-11 and the nearly full stadium roaring. The freshman quarterback found speedy Isaiah McKenzie for a 38-yard touchdown.
The Cats (5-4, 4-3) answered with a five-play drive that included a little more trickery out of the Wildcat, a key 30-yard run from Williams and a 3-yard power run for Snell, who had 114 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries. Williams added 77 yards and a score of his own.
On the next play, Georgia answered immediately with a pretty, 51-yard pass from Eason to Javon Wims, but the Bulldogs couldn’t fully capitalize, instead settling for a 25-yard field goal to go up 10-7.
Special teams did its part next when Marcus McWilson’s monster hit on a punt return caused McKenzie to cough up the ball, which J.D. Harmon immediately pounced on.
Starting at their own 38-yard line, the Cats found the end zone on a pretty play where Williams ran off two tight ends on the left side and carried two members of the Georgia secondary into the end zone to put UK up 14-10 in the second quarter.
Blankenship hit his second field goal of the night, this time from 42 yards out, to pull the Bulldogs within a point, 14-13 with 3:53 to go in the first half. It capped an 11-play, 59-yard drive that ate up nearly six minutes.
Both teams had a chance to make a play or two that could’ve put more points on the board in the final minutes of the first half, but they were unable. UK went into the locker room up 14-13.
UK’s defense opened up the half with a huge play, with Josh Allen forcing a Chubb fumble, which was grabbed up by Chris Westry at the Georgia 33-yard line.
Kentucky looked like it was going to capitalize with a 44-yard field goal to go up 17-13, but a holding penalty negated the call. Coach Mark Stoops opted to punt the ball and not attempt a 54-yarder, which would have matched MacGinnis’ career high.
It took a few extra minutes and a review, but Snell made it 21-13 midway through the third quarter with his 2-yard scoring run out of the Wildcat. That touchdown helped Snell break Randall Cobb’s freshman record for scores in a season with 10.
Kentucky’s offense was driving again when Garrett Johnson fumbled near midfield, the 21st turnover of the season for the Cats. The miscue cost UK three points when Blankenship slid a 49-yard field goal through the uprights to get within five points.
Minutes later, another Kentucky mistake — this time a bobbled long catch by Badet that resulted in an interception for Deandre Baker — didn’t result in any more scoreboard damage.
The Cats had another near disaster when Stephen Johnson fumbled near his own end zone, but center Jon Toth pounced on the loose ball.
Mike Edwards had a career-high 13 tackles for the Cats. Jordan Jones added 10 tackles, including 2.5 for a loss as well as a pass breakup.
Next up for Kentucky is a trip to Tennessee. The Vols halted a three-game slide with a 55-0 win over Tennessee Tech on Saturday. Tennessee has won four in a row over Kentucky, and the Cats haven’t won in Knoxville since 1984.
Jennifer Smith: 859-231-3241, @jenheraldleader
Next game
Kentucky at Tennessee
Saturday (Time and TV TBA)
