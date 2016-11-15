Lafayette football star Jedrick Wills commits to Alabama over Kentucky

Lafayette offensive lineman Jedrick Wills — one of the highest-ranked high school football players in the state’s recent history — announced his commitment to Alabama on Tuesday.
Wills revealed his college decision in a video posted on his Twitter account that showed him trying on suits with colors that corresponded with his five finalists — Alabama, Kentucky, Michigan, Notre Dame and Tennessee — to mixed reactions from his friends and family. They all cheered when he revealed the Bama-themed suit.
I'm officially committed to... pic.twitter.com/ipfcGcQRSa— Jedrick Wills ii® (@JWills73) November 15, 2016
Rivals.com ranks Wills as the No. 16 overall recruit and No. 4 offensive tackle nationally in the recruiting class of 2017, and he’s been UK’s top target from that group for several years.
Former Madison Southern running back Damien Harris is the only other player from the state of Kentucky to be ranked higher in his recruiting class (No. 8 overall in 2015), and Harris, too, ultimately chose the Crimson Tide after a long courtship by the Cats.
Alabama was the heavy favorite to land Wills going into the fall, but his delay in announcing a college choice, the improvement shown by UK’s offensive linemen and behind-the-scenes rumors that Bama’s coaches wanted Wills to play guard instead of tackle, his preferred position, gave UK hope that the local star would commit to them instead.
Wills also attended several UK home games this season, alongside his Lafayette teammates, which include quarterback Walker Wood, who has been committed to the Wildcats for more than a year. UK freshman offensive lineman Landon Young is also a former Lafayette standout and friend of Wills’.
“They’ve told me that I’ve been their main priority since eighth grade, when I went over there for the first time,” Wills said of UK last month. “They were my first offer. They’re still on me heavy, telling me that they want me to keep them in mind, be a hometown hero, those type of things.”
Losing a five-star prospect who plays two miles from Commonwealth Stadium is surely a blow to Mark Stoops and his coaching staff, but the Wildcats have shown great strides on the O-line this season, with several young players among the standouts.
Sophomores George Asafo-Adjei and Bunchy Stallings have worked their way up to No. 1 positions on the UK depth chart. Young and fellow freshman Logan Stenberg are both listed at No. 2 on the depth chart and have made major contributions this season. The Cats also have former four-star recruits Drake Jackson and Tate Leavitt sitting out as redshirt players this fall.
Senior center Jon Toth is the only UK offensive lineman on the two-deep that is not expected to be back with the Wildcats next season.
Belfry High School standout Austin Dotson is UK’s lone offensive line commitment for the class of 2017, though the Cats are still targeting highly touted Ohio lineman Thayer Munford and likely will add a couple of more players at that position to next year’s class.
