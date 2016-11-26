Blue Review: Instant analysis from Kentucky’s football win over Louisville

Instant analysis from Kentucky’s 41-38 win over Louisville:
How the game was won
Austin MacGinnis boomed a 47-yard field goal with 12 seconds left to give Kentucky a 41-38 win over No. 11 Louisville and bring the Governor’s Cup back to Lexington for the first time since 2010.
Game balls
1. Mark Stoops. UK’s head coach earned biggest Kentucky football win since Cats beat No. 10 South Carolina and Steve Spurrier in 2010.
2. Stephen Johnson. The Kentucky quarterback (16-of-27 passing for 338 yards and three TDs) is a stone-cold winner.
3. Eddie Gran. Taking advantage of U of L stacking the box to slow UK’s running game, Kentucky’s offensive play caller called an immaculate game.
4. Kentucky defense. Forced Lamar Jackson into four turnovers (three interceptions and a crucial late fumble).
5. Austin MacGinnis. Has become the Aaron Harrison of Kentucky football with his game-winning three-pointers.
6. Kentucky fans. The Long Suffering UK Football Fans deserved this one.
Running gassers
1. Lamar Jackson. As spectacular as the U of L QB was (threw for 281 yards, ran for 171), his four turnovers were the difference in the game.
2. Bobby Petrino. Louisville coach can no longer claim he’s never lost in the Governor’s Cup rivalry.
Key number(s)
5 and 4. In the modern history of the Governor’s Cup rivalry, Kentucky now has more wins in Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium (5-5) than in Commonwealth Stadium (4-9).
Fashion police
For its final regular-season game of 2016, Kentucky wore blue helmets, white jerseys and blue pants. For the season, UK went 2-0 in anthracite jerseys, 3-2 in blue jerseys, 2-3 in white jerseys.
Next up
Kentucky (7-5, 4-4 SEC) will play in a bowl game for the first time since the 2010 season.
Know your (possible) foes
While it is possible some pairings will be announced early, most bowl announcements will be released Sunday, Dec. 4.
1. ESPN.com’s Mark Schlabach projects Kentucky facing Army in the Birmingham Bowl on Dec. 29 at 2 p.m. at Legion Field on ESPN. Under a former name, the BBVA Compass Bowl, this is the last postseason game UK played in after the 2010 season. The Cats lost 27-10 to Pittsburgh.
2. ESPN.com’s Brett McMurphy predicts Kentucky will play TCU in the Liberty Bowl in Memphis on Dec. 30 at noon on ESPN. After the 2008 season, UK beat East Carolina 25-19 in the Liberty Bowl.
3. Jerry Palm of CBSSports.com picks Kentucky vs. Georgia Tech in the Independence Bowl in Shreveport, La., at 5 p.m., Dec. 26, on ESPN2. The Wildcats have never played in the Independence Bowl.
Mark Story: 859-231-3230, @markcstory
Comments