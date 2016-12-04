Kentucky to play Georgia Tech in TaxSlayer Bowl on New Year’s Eve

It seems like weeks since Kentucky was dancing on the field and in the visitor’s locker room at Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium.
The Cats had just completed a turnaround from 0-2 to start this season to winning seven of their final 10 games, ending in a 41-38 victory over No. 11 Louisville.
But even as they smiled, celebrated and cheered in the cold air, those around the UK program already had thoughts of the future and perhaps warmer destinations.
“To hear them celebrating and laughing was really cool today,” said Mitch Barnhart, UK’s athletics director. “Now they get to go to a bowl game and hopefully have some fun.”
The spot for that “fun” finally was unveiled on Sunday when swirling speculation ended and the TaxSlayer Bowl announced that the Cats will take on Georgia Tech in the New Year’s Eve bowl at EverBank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.
The wait to learn their bowl destination was nothing compared to the wait to get back to a bowl for Kentucky’s program, which hasn’t had a postseason trip since the 2010 season.
This is the Cats’ first trip to the bowl formerly known as the Gator Bowl and their fourth bowl game to be played on Dec. 31. In those previous three bowls, two Peach and one Music City, UK is 2-1.
The Yellow Jackets finished the season 8-4 and ended it with some momentum, knocking off Georgia in Athens 28-27, but shortly after, their leading rusher the past two seasons announced he was planning to transfer and would not play in the bowl game.
Marcus Marshall, a sophomore from Raleigh, N.C., had 96 carries for 624 yards and two touchdowns this season and had 86 carries for 654 yards and four touchdowns as a freshman in 2015.
He was a key cog in the Jackets’ triple-option attack, which UK’s coaches have some experience going against.
In 2012 while at Florida State — and UK head coach Mark Stoops was transitioning to his new job at Kentucky — Stoops and defensive coordinator D.J. Eliot constructed the game plan for the Seminoles to go up against the Jackets in the Atlantic Coast Conference title game.
After the Seminoles won that game, Stoops was quick to credit Eliot with putting together the plan against Tech.
“I really got to give a shout-out to Coach Eliot who did a lot of the game-planning for this particular game,” Stoops said at the time. “He had played these types of offenses more than I have the past couple of years prior to his arrival at Florida State, and had a good feel for them.”
The Cats have played Georgia Tech 19 times, but not since 1960. UK is 7-11-1 against the Jackets, including falling in four of the last five meetings.
Several Kentucky players turned down scholarship offers from UK’s next opponent, including running back Boom Williams, wide receiver Garrett Johnson and defensive end Denzil Ware.
The TaxSlayer Bowl, which will be played at 11 a.m. on ESPN, will be a homecoming of sorts for the 14 players on the team from the state of Florida including Jeff Badet (Orlando), Derrick Baity (Tampa), Alvonte Bell (Miramar), Nico Firios (Longwood), Nick Haynes (Niceville), Garrett Johnson (Winter Garden), Jojo Kemp (DeLand), Bryan Kirshe (Sarasota), Blake McClain (Winter Park), Ramsey Meyers (Orange Park), Alexander Montgomery (Weston), Kendall Randolph (Tallahassee), Marcus Walker (Lake Wales) and Chris Westry (Orange Park).
And there are tons of Florida ties on the Cats’ coaching staff as well. Stoops spent six seasons as an assistant coach in the state, three years each at Miami and Florida State, and another on the staff at South Florida in 1996.
UK wide receivers coach Lamar Thomas, a former star at Miami, is a native of Gainesville and was a four-sport letterman at F.W. Buchholz High School.
Co-offensive coordinator Darin Hinshaw is a Punta Gorda, Fla., native and was a record-setting quarterback at Central Florida.
Offensive coordinator Eddie Gran and defensive coach D.J. Eliot both coached at Florida State with Stoops and had stops at Miami. Gran also has an extensive history in Florida, including recruiting there for nearly 30 years.
Just a week before that big win over Louisville, when the Cats earned their sixth win and secured their first bowl trip in six years with the victory over Austin Peay, Stoops talked about how much it meant for UK to earn postseason play.
“It’s a big step in the culture change,” the head coach said. “And we want this to be the norm to go to bowl games and win over six games and that’s our plan.”
TaxSlayer Bowl
Kentucky vs. Georgia Tech
When: Dec. 31, 11 a.m.
Where: EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla.
TV: ESPN
Records: Kentucky 7-5, Georgia Tech 8-4
