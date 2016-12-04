Three-star defensive end commits to Kentucky after official visit

Kentucky’s big recruiting weekend paid off with its first commitment Sunday night.
Three-star defensive lineman Chris Whittaker has flipped his commitment from Central Florida to UK after spending the weekend in Lexington. The Cats’ newest commitment was first reported by 247Sports analyst Ryan Bartow.
Whittaker — a 6-foot-4, 250-pound prospect from Hollywood, Fla. — is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 52 weakside defensive end in the class of 2017. He had been committed to UCF for three months.
The Wildcats now have 15 commitments for the class of 2017, and Whittaker is the third defensive lineman in that group, joining Quinton Bohanna and Phil Hoskins.
One of Whittaker’s high school teammates, wide receiver Josh Ali, was already committed to Kentucky for the 2017 class. UK now has five commitments for next year from the state of Florida.
Whittaker had 10.5 sacks as a senior this past season.
Kentucky’s class will move up to No. 37 nationally with Whittaker’s commitment, according to the Rivals.com team rankings for 2017.
UK is expected to add several more recruits to that class. Whittaker was one of eight highly touted 2017 prospects in Lexington for official visits this weekend.
National signing day is Feb. 1.
Ben Roberts: 859-231-3216, @BenRobertsHL
UK football commitments for the class of 2017
Player
Pos
Ht
Wt
Hometown
Rivals
Scout
ESPN
247
Tyrell Ajian
DB
6-1
185
Mansfield, Ohio
****
***
****
****
Josh Ali
WR
6-0
175
Hollywood, Fla.
***
***
***
***
Quinton Bohanna
DT
6-4
300
Cordova, Tenn.
***
***
***
***
Danny Clark
QB
6-4
230
Akron, Ohio
***
****
****
***
Jamin Davis
LB
6-2
190
Ludwici, Ga.
***
***
***
***
Cedrick Dort
CB
6-1
165
Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
**
***
***
***
Austin Dotson
OL
6-6
290
Belfry, Ky.
**
**
***
***
Phil Hoskins
DL
6-5
275
Toldeo, Ohio
***
***
—
***
Alex King
LB
6-3
225
Mason, Ohio
***
***
***
***
Bryant Koback
RB
5-11
190
Holland, Ohio
***
***
***
***
Michael Nesbitt
DB
6-0
175
Lauderdale Lakes, Fla.
***
***
***
***
JaVonte Richardson
WR
6-4
210
Maple Heights, Ohio
****
****
****
****
Clevan Thomas
WR
6-0
190
Pembroke Pines, Fla.
***
***
***
***
Chris Whittaker
DE
6-4
250
Hollywood, Fla.
***
***
***
***
Walker Wood
ATH
6-0
190
Lexington, Ky.
***
***
***
***
