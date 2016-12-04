UK Football

December 4, 2016 8:30 PM

Three-star defensive end commits to Kentucky after official visit

By Ben Roberts

broberts@herald-leader.com

Kentucky’s big recruiting weekend paid off with its first commitment Sunday night.

Three-star defensive lineman Chris Whittaker has flipped his commitment from Central Florida to UK after spending the weekend in Lexington. The Cats’ newest commitment was first reported by 247Sports analyst Ryan Bartow.

Whittaker — a 6-foot-4, 250-pound prospect from Hollywood, Fla. — is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 52 weakside defensive end in the class of 2017. He had been committed to UCF for three months.

The Wildcats now have 15 commitments for the class of 2017, and Whittaker is the third defensive lineman in that group, joining Quinton Bohanna and Phil Hoskins.

One of Whittaker’s high school teammates, wide receiver Josh Ali, was already committed to Kentucky for the 2017 class. UK now has five commitments for next year from the state of Florida.

Whittaker had 10.5 sacks as a senior this past season.

Kentucky’s class will move up to No. 37 nationally with Whittaker’s commitment, according to the Rivals.com team rankings for 2017.

UK is expected to add several more recruits to that class. Whittaker was one of eight highly touted 2017 prospects in Lexington for official visits this weekend.

National signing day is Feb. 1.

Ben Roberts: 859-231-3216, @BenRobertsHL

UK football commitments for the class of 2017

Player

Pos

Ht

Wt

Hometown

Rivals

Scout

ESPN

247

Tyrell Ajian

DB

6-1

185

Mansfield, Ohio

****

***

****

****

Josh Ali

WR

6-0

175

Hollywood, Fla.

***

***

***

***

Quinton Bohanna

DT

6-4

300

Cordova, Tenn.

***

***

***

***

Danny Clark

QB

6-4

230

Akron, Ohio

***

****

****

***

Jamin Davis

LB

6-2

190

Ludwici, Ga.

***

***

***

***

Cedrick Dort

CB

6-1

165

Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

**

***

***

***

Austin Dotson

OL

6-6

290

Belfry, Ky.

**

**

***

***

Phil Hoskins

DL

6-5

275

Toldeo, Ohio

***

***

***

Alex King

LB

6-3

225

Mason, Ohio

***

***

***

***

Bryant Koback

RB

5-11

190

Holland, Ohio

***

***

***

***

Michael Nesbitt

DB

6-0

175

Lauderdale Lakes, Fla.

***

***

***

***

JaVonte Richardson

WR

6-4

210

Maple Heights, Ohio

****

****

****

****

Clevan Thomas

WR

6-0

190

Pembroke Pines, Fla.

***

***

***

***

Chris Whittaker

DE

6-4

250

Hollywood, Fla.

***

***

***

***

Walker Wood

ATH

6-0

190

Lexington, Ky.

***

***

***

***

Related content

UK Football

Comments

Videos

UK football shows off Governor's Cup at Rupp

View more video

Sports Videos