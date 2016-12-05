Lafayette’s Walker Wood expects recovery from knee injury to take 3-4 months

Walker Wood left Bowling Green injured and defeated. By Monday, the Lafayette High School quarterback found reason for optimism.
“I didn’t tear anything!!!!,” Wood said in a Twitter message to Josh Moore of the Herald-Leader.
Wood, a senior who has committed to play football at the University of Kentucky, injured his right knee during Lafayette’s 56-21 loss to Trinity in the Class 6A state championship game on Saturday night.
Wood was hurt after completing a pass on Lafayette’s first drive of the fourth quarter. After the game, Wood was walking on crutches and had a brace on his knee.
After undergoing an MRI, Wood said he dislocated his knee and chipped some of the bone off his knee cap in addition to suffering some cartilage damage. Facing surgery and rehabilitation, Wood said he expects to be back to full strength in three to four months.
The 6-foot, 189-pound Wood was recruited to UK as an “athlete” in the 2017 class but has said his goal is to compete for the quarterback job.
Wood finished Saturday night’s game 13-for-17 passing for 181 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He also rushed for 42 yards and a score. The Mr. Football hopeful passed for 30 touchdowns and ran for 31 this season, leading Lafayette to a 13-2 record and its second consecutive appearance in the state finals.
