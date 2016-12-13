One of the nation’s top defensive ends commits to play for Kentucky

Kentucky has landed one of its biggest football commitments yet for the class of 2017.
Joshua Paschal — a four-star player and one of the top defensive ends in the country — picked the Wildcats over Notre Dame and Oklahoma on Monday, giving Mark Stoops and his coaching staff a high-profile commitment at a position of need.
Paschal — a 6-foot-4, 255-pound prospect out of Good Counsel (Md.) — is ranked by Rivals, Scout, ESPN and 247Sports as a four-star recruit. 247Sports classifies him as the No. 9 strongside defensive end in the country for 2017.
UK now has two commitments from Good Counsel, with Paschal joining classmate Naasir Watkins, an offensive lineman who committed to the Wildcats last week. UK sophomore linebacker Kobie Walker is also a former Good Counsel player.
Paschal has another tie to the Wildcats: his brother, TraVaughn Paschal, is a former UK linebacker and now serves as an intern in the football office. TraVaugn’s ties to UK — and the pursuit by Paschal’s primary recruiter, Vince Marrow — helped the Wildcats beat out traditional powers Notre Dame and Oklahoma for his commitment. Rivals.com recently ranked Paschal as the top remaining target on the Fighting Irish’s recruiting board for the class of 2017. Oklahoma was seen an more of a long shot in his recruitment.
Paschal took official visits to all three schools before making his decision. He joins wide receiver/athlete Javonte Richardson as the only UK commitments with a four-star rating by all four of the major recruiting services.
Kentucky now has four defensive linemen committed for next year, with Paschal joining Quinton Bohanna, Phil Hoskins and Chris Whittaker in that group.
This story will be updated.
Ben Roberts: 859-231-3216, @BenRobertsHL
UK football commitments for the class of 2017
Player
Pos
Ht
Wt
Hometown
Rivals
Scout
ESPN
247
Tyrell Ajian
DB
6-1
185
Mansfield, Ohio
****
***
****
****
Josh Ali
WR
6-0
175
Hollywood, Fla.
***
***
***
***
Quinton Bohanna
DT
6-4
300
Cordova, Tenn.
***
***
***
***
Danny Clark
QB
6-4
230
Akron, Ohio
***
****
****
***
Jamin Davis
LB
6-2
190
Ludwici, Ga.
***
***
***
***
Sebastien Dolcine
OL
6-4
285
Hollywood, Fla.
**
**
—
**
Cedrick Dort
CB
6-1
165
Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
**
***
***
***
Austin Dotson
OL
6-6
290
Belfry, Ky.
**
**
***
***
Phil Hoskins
DL
6-5
275
Toldeo, Ohio
***
***
***
***
Alex King
LB
6-3
225
Mason, Ohio
***
***
***
***
Bryant Koback
RB
5-11
190
Holland, Ohio
***
***
***
***
Michael Nesbitt
DB
6-0
175
Lauderdale Lakes, Fla.
***
***
***
***
Joshua Paschal
DE
6-4
255
Olney, Md.
****
****
****
****
JaVonte Richardson
WR
6-4
210
Maple Heights, Ohio
****
****
****
****
Clevan Thomas
WR
6-0
190
Pembroke Pines, Fla.
***
***
***
***
Naasir Watkins
OL
6-5
300
Olney, Md.
***
***
***
***
Chris Whittaker
DE
6-4
250
Hollywood, Fla.
***
***
***
***
Walker Wood
QB
6-0
190
Lexington, Ky.
***
***
***
***
Comments