December 13, 2016 10:15 AM

One of the nation’s top defensive ends commits to play for Kentucky

By Ben Roberts

Kentucky has landed one of its biggest football commitments yet for the class of 2017.

Joshua Paschal — a four-star player and one of the top defensive ends in the country — picked the Wildcats over Notre Dame and Oklahoma on Monday, giving Mark Stoops and his coaching staff a high-profile commitment at a position of need.

Paschal — a 6-foot-4, 255-pound prospect out of Good Counsel (Md.) — is ranked by Rivals, Scout, ESPN and 247Sports as a four-star recruit. 247Sports classifies him as the No. 9 strongside defensive end in the country for 2017.

UK now has two commitments from Good Counsel, with Paschal joining classmate Naasir Watkins, an offensive lineman who committed to the Wildcats last week. UK sophomore linebacker Kobie Walker is also a former Good Counsel player.

Paschal has another tie to the Wildcats: his brother, TraVaughn Paschal, is a former UK linebacker and now serves as an intern in the football office. TraVaugn’s ties to UK — and the pursuit by Paschal’s primary recruiter, Vince Marrow — helped the Wildcats beat out traditional powers Notre Dame and Oklahoma for his commitment. Rivals.com recently ranked Paschal as the top remaining target on the Fighting Irish’s recruiting board for the class of 2017. Oklahoma was seen an more of a long shot in his recruitment.

Paschal took official visits to all three schools before making his decision. He joins wide receiver/athlete Javonte Richardson as the only UK commitments with a four-star rating by all four of the major recruiting services.

Kentucky now has four defensive linemen committed for next year, with Paschal joining Quinton Bohanna, Phil Hoskins and Chris Whittaker in that group.

UK football commitments for the class of 2017

Player

Pos

Ht

Wt

Hometown

Rivals

Scout

ESPN

247

Tyrell Ajian

DB

6-1

185

Mansfield, Ohio

****

***

****

****

Josh Ali

WR

6-0

175

Hollywood, Fla.

***

***

***

***

Quinton Bohanna

DT

6-4

300

Cordova, Tenn.

***

***

***

***

Danny Clark

QB

6-4

230

Akron, Ohio

***

****

****

***

Jamin Davis

LB

6-2

190

Ludwici, Ga.

***

***

***

***

Sebastien Dolcine

OL

6-4

285

Hollywood, Fla.

**

**

**

Cedrick Dort

CB

6-1

165

Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

**

***

***

***

Austin Dotson

OL

6-6

290

Belfry, Ky.

**

**

***

***

Phil Hoskins

DL

6-5

275

Toldeo, Ohio

***

***

***

***

Alex King

LB

6-3

225

Mason, Ohio

***

***

***

***

Bryant Koback

RB

5-11

190

Holland, Ohio

***

***

***

***

Michael Nesbitt

DB

6-0

175

Lauderdale Lakes, Fla.

***

***

***

***

Joshua Paschal

DE

6-4

255

Olney, Md.

****

****

****

****

JaVonte Richardson

WR

6-4

210

Maple Heights, Ohio

****

****

****

****

Clevan Thomas

WR

6-0

190

Pembroke Pines, Fla.

***

***

***

***

Naasir Watkins

OL

6-5

300

Olney, Md.

***

***

***

***

Chris Whittaker

DE

6-4

250

Hollywood, Fla.

***

***

***

***

Walker Wood

QB

6-0

190

Lexington, Ky.

***

***

***

***

