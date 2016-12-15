Class of 2017 wide receiver Isaiah Epps commits to Kentucky after visit

Mark Stoops and the UK football team picked up their fourth commitment of the week Thursday night, a pledge from under-the-radar wide receiver Isaiah Epps.
Epps — a 6-foot-3, 185-pound prospect from Jenks, Okla. — took his official visit to Kentucky this past weekend along with several other recruiting targets. He joins defensive lineman Joshua Paschal, offensive lineman Sebastien Dolcine and defensive back Lonnie Johnson as the fourth player from the class of 2017 to commit to the Cats since Monday.
UK extended a scholarship offer to Epps just last week, and he immediately arranged for the trip to Lexington. He is the fourth wide receiver from the 2017 class to commit to UK, joining Joshua Ali, Javonte Richardson and Clevan Thomas.
The Wildcats now have a total of 20 commitments for next year. The Cats’ class will now be ranked No. 23 nationally by Rivals.com, jumping Southern Cal, Washington and Oklahoma State with Epps’ commitment.
Epps told the Herald-Leader that he called UK’s coaches before posting his commitment to Twitter, and he spoke with Stoops, offensive coordinator Eddie Gran and offensive assistants Darin Hinshaw and Lamar Thomas. “They were super pumped,” Epps said.
“I feel like it was great fit, so far as me on campus and fitting into the offense,” he said. “Also I could tell how much the coaches cared for the players and knew that was a place I had to be.”
Epps is a bit of an under-the-radar recruit nationally. Rivals.com is the only major recruiting service that has given him a star ranking — he’s a three-star prospect, according to that website —though he has scholarship offers from Illinois, Kansas State, Western Michigan and several other programs.
As a senior this fall, Epps had 59 catches for 1,209 yards and 12 touchdowns.
UK football commitments for the class of 2017
Player
Pos
Ht
Wt
Hometown
Rivals
Scout
ESPN
247
Tyrell Ajian
DB
6-1
185
Mansfield, Ohio
****
***
****
****
Josh Ali
WR
6-0
175
Hollywood, Fla.
***
***
***
***
Quinton Bohanna
DT
6-4
300
Cordova, Tenn.
***
***
***
***
Danny Clark
QB
6-4
230
Akron, Ohio
***
****
****
***
Jamin Davis
LB
6-2
190
Ludwici, Ga.
***
***
***
***
Sebastien Dolcine
OL
6-4
285
Hollywood, Fla.
**
**
***
**
Cedrick Dort
CB
6-1
165
Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
**
***
***
***
Austin Dotson
OL
6-6
290
Belfry, Ky.
**
**
***
***
Isaiah Epps
WR
6-3
185
Jenks, Okla.
***
Phil Hoskins
DL
6-5
275
Toldeo, Ohio
***
***
***
***
Alex King
LB
6-3
225
Mason, Ohio
***
***
***
***
Lonnie Johnson
DB
6-3
205
Gary, Ind.
***
***
***
***
Bryant Koback
RB
5-11
190
Holland, Ohio
***
***
***
***
Michael Nesbitt
DB
6-0
175
Lauderdale Lakes, Fla.
***
***
***
***
Joshua Paschal
DE
6-4
255
Olney, Md.
****
****
****
****
JaVonte Richardson
WR
6-4
210
Maple Heights, Ohio
****
****
****
****
Clevan Thomas
WR
6-0
190
Pembroke Pines, Fla.
***
***
***
***
Naasir Watkins
OL
6-5
300
Olney, Md.
***
**
***
***
Chris Whittaker
DE
6-4
250
Hollywood, Fla.
***
***
***
***
Walker Wood
QB
6-0
190
Lexington, Ky.
***
***
***
***
