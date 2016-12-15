UK Football

December 15, 2016 10:10 PM

Class of 2017 wide receiver Isaiah Epps commits to Kentucky after visit

By Ben Roberts

broberts@herald-leader.com

Mark Stoops and the UK football team picked up their fourth commitment of the week Thursday night, a pledge from under-the-radar wide receiver Isaiah Epps.

Epps — a 6-foot-3, 185-pound prospect from Jenks, Okla. — took his official visit to Kentucky this past weekend along with several other recruiting targets. He joins defensive lineman Joshua Paschal, offensive lineman Sebastien Dolcine and defensive back Lonnie Johnson as the fourth player from the class of 2017 to commit to the Cats since Monday.

UK extended a scholarship offer to Epps just last week, and he immediately arranged for the trip to Lexington. He is the fourth wide receiver from the 2017 class to commit to UK, joining Joshua Ali, Javonte Richardson and Clevan Thomas.

I could tell how much the coaches cared for the players and knew that was a place I had to be.

Isaiah Epps, class of 2017 wide receiver

The Wildcats now have a total of 20 commitments for next year. The Cats’ class will now be ranked No. 23 nationally by Rivals.com, jumping Southern Cal, Washington and Oklahoma State with Epps’ commitment.

Epps told the Herald-Leader that he called UK’s coaches before posting his commitment to Twitter, and he spoke with Stoops, offensive coordinator Eddie Gran and offensive assistants Darin Hinshaw and Lamar Thomas. “They were super pumped,” Epps said.

“I feel like it was great fit, so far as me on campus and fitting into the offense,” he said. “Also I could tell how much the coaches cared for the players and knew that was a place I had to be.”

Epps is a bit of an under-the-radar recruit nationally. Rivals.com is the only major recruiting service that has given him a star ranking — he’s a three-star prospect, according to that website —though he has scholarship offers from Illinois, Kansas State, Western Michigan and several other programs.

As a senior this fall, Epps had 59 catches for 1,209 yards and 12 touchdowns.

UK football commitments for the class of 2017

Player

Pos

Ht

Wt

Hometown

Rivals

Scout

ESPN

247

Tyrell Ajian

DB

6-1

185

Mansfield, Ohio

****

***

****

****

Josh Ali

WR

6-0

175

Hollywood, Fla.

***

***

***

***

Quinton Bohanna

DT

6-4

300

Cordova, Tenn.

***

***

***

***

Danny Clark

QB

6-4

230

Akron, Ohio

***

****

****

***

Jamin Davis

LB

6-2

190

Ludwici, Ga.

***

***

***

***

Sebastien Dolcine

OL

6-4

285

Hollywood, Fla.

**

**

***

**

Cedrick Dort

CB

6-1

165

Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

**

***

***

***

Austin Dotson

OL

6-6

290

Belfry, Ky.

**

**

***

***

Isaiah Epps

WR

6-3

185

Jenks, Okla.

***

Phil Hoskins

DL

6-5

275

Toldeo, Ohio

***

***

***

***

Alex King

LB

6-3

225

Mason, Ohio

***

***

***

***

Lonnie Johnson

DB

6-3

205

Gary, Ind.

***

***

***

***

Bryant Koback

RB

5-11

190

Holland, Ohio

***

***

***

***

Michael Nesbitt

DB

6-0

175

Lauderdale Lakes, Fla.

***

***

***

***

Joshua Paschal

DE

6-4

255

Olney, Md.

****

****

****

****

JaVonte Richardson

WR

6-4

210

Maple Heights, Ohio

****

****

****

****

Clevan Thomas

WR

6-0

190

Pembroke Pines, Fla.

***

***

***

***

Naasir Watkins

OL

6-5

300

Olney, Md.

***

**

***

***

Chris Whittaker

DE

6-4

250

Hollywood, Fla.

***

***

***

***

Walker Wood

QB

6-0

190

Lexington, Ky.

***

***

***

***

Related content

UK Football

Comments

Videos

Stephen Johnson: Everyone is pumped up for bowl game

View more video

Sports Videos