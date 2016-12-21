UK football lands commitment from another highly touted defensive end

The success on the football recruiting trail continues for Kentucky, which landed a commitment Wednesday from three-star defensive end Jordan Wright.
Wright — a 6-foot-5, 230-pound prospect from Fort Lauderdale, Fla. — is the Wildcats’ seventh commitment this month and the 21st pledge for the recruiting class of 2017.
247Sports ranks Wright as the No. 21 weakside defensive end in the 2017 class.
During his recruitment, Wright had reported scholarship offers from national powers Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Louisiana State, Michigan, Oklahoma and Southern Cal, but most of those schools hadn’t pursued him in recent weeks.
Arkansas recently emerged as the Wildcats’ top competition for Wright, who took an official visit to Fayetteville earlier this month. He took his official visit to UK in September during the weekend of the home victory over South Carolina.
Wright — also a standout high school basketball player — spoke on the phone with Coach John Calipari earlier this year about possibly joining the Wildcats’ basketball team as a walk-on should he commit to Mark Stoops’ program, but it now sounds as if Wright is likely to play only football at Kentucky.
He’s the third defensive end this month to commit to the Cats, joining four-star prospect Joshua Paschal and three-star recruit Chris Whittaker. UK also received earlier commitments from three-star defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna and three-star defensive lineman Phil Hoskins.
Wright is also the seventh player from Florida to join UK’s class, one more than the six commitments that the Cats have from Ohio. Offensive coordinator Eddie Gran was Wright’s primary recruiter.
Kentucky now has the No. 20 recruiting class nationally, according to Rivals.com, jumping league foes Mississippi State and Florida with Wright’s commitment.
Ben Roberts: 859-231-3216, @BenRobertsHL
UK football commitments for the class of 2017
Player
Pos
Ht
Wt
Hometown
Rivals
Scout
ESPN
247
Tyrell Ajian
DB
6-1
185
Mansfield, Ohio
****
***
****
****
Josh Ali
WR
6-0
175
Hollywood, Fla.
***
***
***
***
Quinton Bohanna
DT
6-4
300
Cordova, Tenn.
***
***
***
***
Danny Clark
QB
6-4
230
Akron, Ohio
***
****
****
***
Jamin Davis
LB
6-2
190
Ludwici, Ga.
***
***
***
***
Sebastien Dolcine
OL
6-4
285
Hollywood, Fla.
**
**
***
**
Cedrick Dort
CB
6-1
165
Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
**
***
***
***
Austin Dotson
OL
6-6
290
Belfry, Ky.
**
**
***
***
Isaiah Epps
WR
6-3
185
Jenks, Okla.
***
***
Phil Hoskins
DL
6-5
275
Toldeo, Ohio
***
***
***
***
Alex King
LB
6-3
225
Mason, Ohio
***
***
***
***
Lonnie Johnson
DB
6-3
205
Gary, Ind.
***
***
***
***
Bryant Koback
RB
5-11
190
Holland, Ohio
***
***
***
***
Michael Nesbitt
DB
6-0
175
Lauderdale Lakes, Fla.
***
***
***
***
Joshua Paschal
DE
6-4
255
Olney, Md.
****
****
****
****
JaVonte Richardson
WR
6-4
210
Maple Heights, Ohio
****
****
****
****
Clevan Thomas
WR
6-0
190
Pembroke Pines, Fla.
***
***
***
***
Naasir Watkins
OL
6-5
300
Olney, Md.
***
**
***
***
Chris Whittaker
DE
6-4
250
Hollywood, Fla.
***
***
***
***
Walker Wood
QB
6-0
190
Lexington, Ky.
***
***
***
***
Jordan Wright
DE
6-5
230
Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
***
***
***
***
