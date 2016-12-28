Researching UK’s opponent: How Georgia Tech football players ranked as recruits

2:58 Kentucky football's five biggest bowl moments Pause

2:10 Fox says UK's loss at Louisville is a valuable learning experience

1:11 Mark Stoops: "We got our butts kicked"

0:57 Pikeville Elementary winter garden

1:16 Malik Monk is working on rebounding

4:07 Celebrating 40 years: Rupp Arena, an 'icon'

2:49 LexGoEat gets a bite at Nothing Bundt Cakes

1:04 Bevin: Kentucky's pension problem 'not even close to being fixed'

3:39 Why does Lexington need a new flag?