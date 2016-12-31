Slow start, mistakes doom Kentucky in TaxSlayer Bowl

Kentucky showed signs of life in the TaxSlayer Bowl on Saturday, but it was too late to matter as Georgia Tech topped the Cats 33-18.
Playing in its first bowl game since 2010, UK looked the part of a nervous rookie, falling behind early by 10 points, the first points coming off a mistake, the Cats’ 28th of the season.
Kentucky players got personalized bobble heads and other bowl gifts, and then they gave Georgia Tech a present early in the game when quarterback Stephen Johnson fumbled the ball and the Jackets turned it into immediate points.
Johnson, who hadn’t lost a fumble since Oct. 22 versus Mississippi State, was sacked by senior Patrick Gamble and P.J. Davis scooped up the resulting fumble and ran it in from 38 yards to put Georgia Tech up 7-0 less than two minutes into the game.
After forcing a punt on the next possession, the Yellow Jackets marched the ball 75 yards down the field on 12 plays, but had to settle for a 23-yard Butker field goal when freshman defensive lineman T.J. Carter batted down and nearly picked off Justin Thomas’ throw.
An Austin MacGinnis’ 37-yard field goal got Kentucky (7-6) on the board with 11:36 to go in the first half.
Behind the legs of Jojo Kemp, UK drove the ball to the 5-yard line, but on fourth-and-1, Kemp was downed for a loss of 1, and UK walked away point free.
Georgia Tech’s big stop on defense was matched only by a bigger call on offense when Paul Johnson went for it on fourth-and-inches from the Tech’s own 15-yard line.
It sparked a 94-yard drive, helped by a UK penalty, that ended in a Thomas 21-yard dash to give the Yellow Jackets a 17-3 advantage.
With less than 30 seconds to go in the first half, Tech had another chance at the end zone when Grant McKinniss’s punt was blocked.
What transpired, eventually leading to a 52-yard barely there field goal for Butker as time expired, had Stoops on the field for an extended period of time talking multiple times to the officiating crew.
The Cats went into the locker room trailing 20-3. They were outgained 182-147, including 122-106 on the ground.
Butker hit another 44-yard field goal late in the third quarter to extend the lead to 23-3.
Kentucky’s offense found its footing far too late, scoring its first touchdown early in the fourth quarter on a 20-yard pass from Johnson to Dorian Baker, who went horizontal to make the catch.
The Jackets, thanks to another field goal by Butker this time from 26 yards, extended it to 26-10 with 6:13 to go.
In the win, Butker became Georgia Tech’s all-time leading scorer.
UK’s Johnson, who completed 19 of 34 passes for 175 yards, got the Cats within eight points late with his 21-yard scoring run. He connected with C.J. Conrad on the two-point conversion to make it 26-18 late.
Johnson’s run tied the school record for must rushing touchdowns in a single season with 30. Other than that, Kentucky’s vaunted ground game mostly was ineffective against Georgia Tech (9-4).
The Cats’ two 1,000-yard rushers, Boom Williams and Benny Snell, combined for 69 total yards on 18 carries.
UK’s longest carry of the game came on a 25-yard run by Kemp.
Dedrick Mills, who led the Jackets with 31 carries for 169 yards, ended Kentucky’s hopes with his 3-yard scoring run that came on the heels of a 42-yard pass from Thomas to Ricky Jeune on third down.
Thomas completed six of 14 pass attempts for 105 yards and ran it nine times for 42 yards in the victory.
Jennifer Smith: 859-231-3241, @jenheraldleader
