Jeff Badet, one of Kentucky’s top wide receivers, to transfer

2:20 Stoops: Cats full of energy ahead of TaxSlayer Bowl Pause

0:59 Melt the mask?

6:36 Paul only Republican to vote ‘no’ in Senate step to repeal Obamacare, proposes own plan

3:41 Convicted killer: He 'did not mean to stab him so many times'

1:27 Isaiah Briscoe knows where the rim is located

0:33 In icy weather, walk like a penguin

0:16 Painting party for Chocolate Holler

2:04 Kentucky after Akhator's big night

4:07 Celebrating 40 years: Rupp Arena, an 'icon'