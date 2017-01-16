UK football could add another top-100 national recruit to 2017 class

Now that four-star athlete Lynn Bowden is part of UK’s football recruiting class of 2017, attention will turn to another offensive playmaker from Ohio.
Danny Davis — a 6-foot-2, 180-pound wide receiver — is ranked by Rivals.com, Scout.com and ESPN as a four-star prospect in the 2017 class, and his recruitment is coming to an end with national signing day just a little more than two weeks away.
It’s been a fluid process for Davis, who hasn’t said much of note about which way he might be leaning and has switched up his list of colleges several times.
“Kentucky has been one of the schools that’s a common thread throughout this thing,” Scout.com’s Allen Trieu told the Herald-Leader. “There’s been a lot of different schools that have recruited him, and he’s kind of changed his list a few times here or there. Kentucky’s been there right from the start, and they have a really good relationship at that school. So I think that’s going to help a lot.”
Vince Marrow has been UK’s lead recruiter on Davis, who plays for Springfield High School, which is coached by former Wildcats defensive back Moe Douglass and sent Kordell Looney to Lexington as a member of UK’s recruiting class of 2016.
Davis and Looney are friends, and Davis used the first official visit of his recruitment on a trip to Lexington in early December. He also visited UK during the season.
The Wildcats have often been mentioned as a possible favorite throughout Davis’ recruitment, usually alongside some major Big Ten programs, but Trieu noted that some of his options are starting to dwindle.
The Scout.com analyst said Wisconsin is now out of scholarships and Michigan State appears to be looking in a different direction. Penn State, another program previously seen as a possible destination for Davis, has also moved on.
Davis took an official visit to West Virginia this past weekend, and he has a tentative trip set to Cincinnati for this weekend, leading up to national signing day on Feb. 1. Iowa and Washington State are also still in the picture.
As of Monday morning, the 247Sports Crystal Ball showed UK as the major favorite. Rivals.com analyst Josh Helmholdt also predicted Davis to Kentucky in a story posted Monday morning.
There is one catch, however, to the Wildcats’ pursuit of the talented receiver.
They might not have room for Davis in the 2017 class.
UK already had four commitments from wide receivers before Bowden — a do-everything offensive player likely to spend a lot of time at slot receiver — announced for the Cats on Saturday. With only two, maybe three, spots left in their 2017 recruiting class, UK’s coaches might have to look at other areas of need.
Davis might simply be too good to give up on, though, and UK is still hoping to add him to the class. Rivals.com ranks Davis as the No. 12 wide receiver and No. 98 overall prospect nationally for 2017. And, despite already having several receivers committed for this class, that could become a position of need down the road.
UK will lose seniors Dorian Baker, Blake Bone, Garrett Johnson and Charles Walker after the 2017 season, and Jeff Badet announced last week that he is transferring. The Cats will have just one scholarship junior receiver this season (Kayaune Ross) and just two scholarship sophomores (Jabari Greenwood and Tavin Richardson). Dakota Holtzclaw and Zy’Aire Hughes will be redshirt freshmen after sitting out this past fall. Other than that, it’s only true freshmen.
Davis would be a high-upside addition to that group.
“I think, at the end of the day when the dust settles, Kentucky’s going to be the school that’s been there the longest and has recruited him hard for the longest,” Trieu said.
Meyer and Munford
Ohio State Coach Urban Meyer was at Massillon High School on Saturday night to watch four-star offensive lineman Thayer Munford play in a basketball game.
Munford — a 6-foot-6, 320-pound prospect — is UK’s top offensive line target in the class of 2017, and his recruitment still appears to have only two possible outcomes: No Ohio State scholarship offer and he commits to the Cats, or he gets the OSU offer and ends up in Columbus.
He did not receive an offer from Meyer during Saturday’s visit, and, as of Monday morning, Munford still hadn’t scheduled an official visit to Ohio State. He visited UK last month.
247Sports ranks Munford as the No. 28 offensive tackle in the 2017 class.
Official visits
Miami commitment Jon Ford was originally scheduled to take an official visit to UK this past weekend, but that trip has been moved to this coming weekend. Ford — a 6-5 defensive lineman — is a high school teammate of UK commitment Jordan Wright.
After visiting UK this weekend, Ford will take his official visit to Miami the following weekend and then make his final decision.
Three-star athlete Shakur Brown has also scheduled an official visit to UK for this weekend. Brown — a 6-foot player from Stockbridge, Ga. — is likely to play defensive back at the college level and is a high school teammate of four-star cornerback Yusuf Corker, one of UK’s top commitments for 2017.
Brown — ranked by 247Sports as the nation’s No. 70 athlete — visited West Virginia this past weekend.
