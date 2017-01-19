Kentucky’s Eliot on move to Colorado: ‘We’re fired up about it’

D.J. Eliot always will have fond memories of Kentucky and Lexington and his time as the defensive coordinator, but he is excited to start a new chapter in a familiar place.
Speaking to the Herald-Leader by phone on Thursday night shortly after Colorado announced that Eliot was the new defensive coordinator there, Eliot said:
“Colorado’s always been a special place for me and my wife,” he said, noting that Miekel is from the state and that her parents live just 20 minutes from the campus.
“It’s a chance for us to not only move home but be involved in a program that has great tradition and a head coach that has done an excellent job at San Jose State and Colorado,” he said. “We’re fired up about it.”
As for his relationship with UK Coach Mark Stoops, whom he has known and worked with for nearly 20 years, Eliot said: “We’re wonderful. We’re doing great. He can’t get rid of me as a friend.”
The defensive coordinator, who had his play calling duties taken away after a difficult 0-2 start for the UK defense this season, said he wishes nothing but the best for Kentucky and Stoops.
“I think they’re going to do well. I feel like we’re leaving with Kentucky headed in the right direction,” he said. “We’ve turned the corner.”
Eliot said he’ll miss Lexington and loved his four years living here. The Colorado announcement indicated that the defensive coordinator would start working on Friday during the Buffaloes’ recruiting weekend.
“We just have had a tremendous four years of living here and being a part of the University of Kentucky,” he told the Herald-Leader.
“The last four years here have been tremendous and we love Lexington and the University of Kentucky and the people have been great, especially with my kids and my wife.”
Jennifer Smith: 859-231-3241, @jenheraldleader
