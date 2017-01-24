No UK visit in the plans for four-star football recruit Russ Yeast

Four-star football recruit Russ Yeast told the Herald-Leader on Tuesday morning that he has decided not to visit the University of Kentucky this weekend.
Yeast — the son of former UK star Craig Yeast — committed to the Wildcats in the summer of 2015, backed off of that commitment last June and then committed to Louisville in October.
At that time, it was thought that Kentucky had moved on and no longer considered Yeast an option for its 2017 recruiting class, but Coach Mark Stoops traveled to Indiana for an in-home visit with Yeast and his family last week, sparking the possibility that the dynamic playmaker might re-join the Wildcats’ class.
It now appears that won’t happen.
Yeast said he decided Monday night that he would not visit Lexington this weekend, which will be the final opportunity for high school seniors to take official visits before national signing day on Feb. 1, and it’s become clear that Yeast will end up at either Louisville or Notre Dame, which extended a scholarship offer last week and hosted him for an official visit in South Bend this past weekend.
Coaches from both U of L and Notre Dame are expected to meet with Yeast in person this week.
The 5-foot-11 athlete started his high school career in Ohio and moved to Indiana for his senior season after his father got a college coaching job in the state. This past fall, Yeast rushed 187 times for 1,525 yards and 19 touchdowns, adding 32 catches for 602 yards and eight more touchdowns as a receiver.
He’s projected to play cornerback at the college level. Rivals.com and Scout.com both rank him as a four-star prospect and one of the top 250 overall players in the class of 2017.
Ben Roberts: 859-231-3216, @BenRobertsHL
