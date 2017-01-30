UK Football

January 30, 2017 8:05 PM

6-foot-7 defensive lineman from Nigeria joins UK’s 2017 recruiting class

By Ben Roberts

broberts@herald-leader.com

Abule Abadi-Fitzgerald — a late-blooming, 6-foot-7 defensive end out of Victory Christian (Fla.) — committed to the University of Kentucky on Monday night.

UK hosted Abadi-Fitzgerald for an official visit this past weekend, and the athletic, 250-pound prospect also took a recruiting visit to Florida before making his college decision.

Abadi-Fitzgerald was born in Nigeria and came to the United States as a middle-schooler. He didn’t play football until his freshman year of high school, then took a break from the sport — while still playing basketball — and got back on the field this past season, so he’s still fairly new to the game and has not come close to tapping into his full potential as a football player.

UK and Florida both extended scholarship offers last week. Before that, he had taken official visits to Florida Atlantic and Florida International.

Abadi-Fitzgerald is the Wildcats’ eighth 2017 commitment from the state of Florida and their 24th commitment overall with national signing day coming up Wednesday.

Rivals.com and 247Sports both rank him as a three-star prospect, and he has the frame and athleticism to possibly play outside linebacker down the road.

Kentucky will now have the No. 22 class nationally, with Rivals 100 recruits Jedrick Wills and Danny Davis still possibilities to join that group.

Wills, a five-star offensive lineman from Lafayette High School, is committed to Alabama but took an official visit to UK this past weekend.

Davis, a four-star wide receiver from Ohio, is expected to choose either UK, West Virginia or Wisconsin on Wednesday.

Ben Roberts: 859-231-3216, @BenRobertsHL

UK football commitments for the class of 2017

Player

Pos

Ht

Wt

Hometown

Rivals

Scout

ESPN

247

Abule Abadi-Fitzgerald

DE

6-7

250

Lakeland, Fla.

***

***

Tyrell Ajian

DB

6-1

185

Mansfield, Ohio

****

***

****

****

Josh Ali

WR

6-0

175

Hollywood, Fla.

***

***

***

***

Quinton Bohanna

DT

6-4

300

Cordova, Tenn.

***

***

***

***

Lynn Bowden

ATH

6-1

190

Youngstown, Ohio

****

****

***

****

Danny Clark

QB

6-2

230

Columbus, Ohio

***

****

****

***

Yusuf Corker

CB

6-0

185

Stockbridge, Ga,

***

****

****

***

Jamin Davis

LB

6-4

210

Ludwici, Ga.

***

***

***

***

Sebastien Dolcine

OL

6-4

285

Hollywood, Fla.

**

**

***

**

Cedrick Dort

CB

5-11

170

Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

**

***

***

***

Austin Dotson

OL

6-6

290

Belfry, Ky.

**

**

***

***

Isaiah Epps

WR

6-3

185

Jenks, Okla.

***

**

***

***

Phil Hoskins

DL

6-5

275

Toldeo, Ohio

***

***

***

***

Alex King

LB

6-3

225

Mason, Ohio

***

***

***

***

Lonnie Johnson

DB

6-3

215

Gary, Ind.

***

***

***

***

Bryant Koback

RB

6-0

200

Holland, Ohio

***

***

***

***

Michael Nesbitt

DB

6-0

175

Lauderdale Lakes, Fla.

***

***

***

***

Joshua Paschal

DE

6-4

255

Olney, Md.

****

****

****

****

Javonte Richardson

WR

6-4

210

Maple Heights, Ohio

****

****

****

****

Clevan Thomas

WR

5-11

190

Miami, Fla.

***

***

***

***

Naasir Watkins

OL

6-5

300

Olney, Md.

***

**

***

***

Chris Whittaker

DE

6-4

250

Hollywood, Fla.

***

***

***

***

Walker Wood

QB

6-0

190

Lexington, Ky.

***

***

***

***

Jordan Wright

DE

6-5

230

Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

***

***

***

***

Related content

UK Football

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Walker Wood gives update on rehab

View more video

Sports Videos