6-foot-7 defensive lineman from Nigeria joins UK’s 2017 recruiting class

Abule Abadi-Fitzgerald — a late-blooming, 6-foot-7 defensive end out of Victory Christian (Fla.) — committed to the University of Kentucky on Monday night.
UK hosted Abadi-Fitzgerald for an official visit this past weekend, and the athletic, 250-pound prospect also took a recruiting visit to Florida before making his college decision.
Abadi-Fitzgerald was born in Nigeria and came to the United States as a middle-schooler. He didn’t play football until his freshman year of high school, then took a break from the sport — while still playing basketball — and got back on the field this past season, so he’s still fairly new to the game and has not come close to tapping into his full potential as a football player.
UK and Florida both extended scholarship offers last week. Before that, he had taken official visits to Florida Atlantic and Florida International.
Abadi-Fitzgerald is the Wildcats’ eighth 2017 commitment from the state of Florida and their 24th commitment overall with national signing day coming up Wednesday.
Rivals.com and 247Sports both rank him as a three-star prospect, and he has the frame and athleticism to possibly play outside linebacker down the road.
Kentucky will now have the No. 22 class nationally, with Rivals 100 recruits Jedrick Wills and Danny Davis still possibilities to join that group.
Wills, a five-star offensive lineman from Lafayette High School, is committed to Alabama but took an official visit to UK this past weekend.
Davis, a four-star wide receiver from Ohio, is expected to choose either UK, West Virginia or Wisconsin on Wednesday.
UK football commitments for the class of 2017
Player
Pos
Ht
Wt
Hometown
Rivals
Scout
ESPN
247
Abule Abadi-Fitzgerald
DE
6-7
250
Lakeland, Fla.
***
—
—
***
Tyrell Ajian
DB
6-1
185
Mansfield, Ohio
****
***
****
****
Josh Ali
WR
6-0
175
Hollywood, Fla.
***
***
***
***
Quinton Bohanna
DT
6-4
300
Cordova, Tenn.
***
***
***
***
Lynn Bowden
ATH
6-1
190
Youngstown, Ohio
****
****
***
****
Danny Clark
QB
6-2
230
Columbus, Ohio
***
****
****
***
Yusuf Corker
CB
6-0
185
Stockbridge, Ga,
***
****
****
***
Jamin Davis
LB
6-4
210
Ludwici, Ga.
***
***
***
***
Sebastien Dolcine
OL
6-4
285
Hollywood, Fla.
**
**
***
**
Cedrick Dort
CB
5-11
170
Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
**
***
***
***
Austin Dotson
OL
6-6
290
Belfry, Ky.
**
**
***
***
Isaiah Epps
WR
6-3
185
Jenks, Okla.
***
**
***
***
Phil Hoskins
DL
6-5
275
Toldeo, Ohio
***
***
***
***
Alex King
LB
6-3
225
Mason, Ohio
***
***
***
***
Lonnie Johnson
DB
6-3
215
Gary, Ind.
***
***
***
***
Bryant Koback
RB
6-0
200
Holland, Ohio
***
***
***
***
Michael Nesbitt
DB
6-0
175
Lauderdale Lakes, Fla.
***
***
***
***
Joshua Paschal
DE
6-4
255
Olney, Md.
****
****
****
****
Javonte Richardson
WR
6-4
210
Maple Heights, Ohio
****
****
****
****
Clevan Thomas
WR
5-11
190
Miami, Fla.
***
***
***
***
Naasir Watkins
OL
6-5
300
Olney, Md.
***
**
***
***
Chris Whittaker
DE
6-4
250
Hollywood, Fla.
***
***
***
***
Walker Wood
QB
6-0
190
Lexington, Ky.
***
***
***
***
Jordan Wright
DE
6-5
230
Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
***
***
***
***
