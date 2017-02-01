Meet UK’s football signees for the recruiting class of 2017

The University of Kentucky officially announced its signing class of 2017 on Wednesday, and the group includes 24 players who will join the program for next season.
Here’s a quick look at each of UK’s signees:
Abule Abadi-Fitzgerald
Native of Nigeria came to the United States as a middle-schooler and is still new to the game of football, but he has tremendous size and athleticism and brings great upside to UK’s defensive line. Cats and Florida both offered scholarships last week.
Tyrell Ajian
Versatile defensive back had reported offers from Notre Dame, Michigan, Michigan State, Tennessee and several others before picking UK in April. 247Sports ranks him as the No. 168 recruit nationally. Scout.com’s Bill Greene told the Herald-Leader: “He is really a high-football IQ guy. … There’s no risk. There’s no bust potential at all.”
Josh Ali
Solid route-runner who is shifty in space and hard to bring down once he gets the ball in his hands. Ali should be a good fit for Eddie Gran’s offense, and the UK offensive coordinator was his primary recruiter. He could also factor into the Wildcats’ return game, if needed.
Quinton Bohanna
Several SEC schools were interested in Bohanna when he made an early commitment to UK, and Mississippi tried to flip him with an offer Tuesday, but the big D-tackle from Tennessee stuck with the Cats. Strong player who should be able to add more weight to his 6-4 frame.
Lynn Bowden
One of the most dynamic offensive players in the country, Bowden has already been compared to ex-Cat Randall Cobb and likely will play slot receiver, Wildcat QB and run the ball out of the backfield. Scout.com ranks him as the No. 60 overall player in the class, and he was under consideration for five-star status.
Danny Clark
Longtime Ohio State commitment flipped his pledge to UK last fall and is already on campus as an early enrollee. Four-star QB has one of the biggest arms in the country. He needs to improve footwork and continue working on accuracy, but Clark could be a big-time quarterback at the college level.
Yusuf Corker
ESPN ranks Corker as one of the top 25 cornerbacks nationally, and it was a bit of a surprise when he chose UK over Tennessee, Michigan State and South Carolina in December. He has all the tools that college coaches look for in a defensive back.
Jamin Davis
Stoops called Davis a “prototype” weakside linebacker, and he’s already on campus as one of the Cats’ early enrollees. A high-energy player with an impressive frame for his position, Davis should become a factor as he continues to work on his skill set.
Sebastien Dolcine
The rankings don’t reflect it, but Dolcine is a high-upside offensive lineman who could be a difference-maker at UK. He’s a powerful, aggressive blocker who will benefit from a redshirt year as he continues to reshape his body and add strength. It might take time, but Dolcine has high upside.
Cedrick Dort
Another player who UK’s coaches feel is much better than his ranking. Stoops and company worked hard to keep Dort’s commitment, and he’s already on campus for spring classes. Lots of depth in the secondary should give him plenty of time to get SEC-ready.
Austin Dotson
Dotson was a four-year starter for four-time state champ Belfry, and UK passed on several higher-ranked offensive linemen to lock up his commitment early in the process. Dotson still needs to learn to pass block at a high level, but he has the reputation as a mauler at the line of scrimmage.
Isaiah Epps
Spent much of his high school career on the basketball court, but he’s proven to be a quick-learner on the football field and could end up as one of the real gems in this class. Wide receiver has good size and a natural feel for the game.
Phil Hoskins
He’s expected to have three seasons of eligibility at UK after playing one year of junior college. He’s a versatile defensive lineman who should be able to help the Cats right away next season. Baylor and Mississippi State were among his other offers.
Lonnie Johnson
Junior-college defensive back took a long road to major-college football, but he’s finally made it and could end up as one of the Wildcats’ best 2017 signees. He can play any position in the secondary, though he’ll likely start out as a cornerback. Johnson will have two seasons of eligibility.
Alex King
Early commitment out of Ohio and a candidate to play the hybrid D-line/linebacker position for the Wildcats. “He can put his hand in the dirt and go,” said Scout.com’s Bill Greene, who added that he’s great at rushing the QB off the edge.
Bryant Koback
On pace for a ridiculous senior season until he suffered a broken leg in September. Koback is UK’s lone running back commitment in this class, and he has the right mixture of speed and power that should suit him well in multiple roles. Assuming he’s healthy, Koback could earn immediate touches in the backfield.
Michael Nesbitt
Intriguing talent with great length for a cornerback (though he can play safety, too), Nesbitt looks like he could be one of UK’s top commitments out of Florida in this class. ESPN ranks him as one of the top 50 cornerbacks in the country.
Joshua Paschal
One of the most athletic prospects in the country and one of the top-rated players in UK’s signing class. Paschal is a high-motor, versatile defensive end who can also play inside and should be a major contributor — and possible star — down the road. The Cats, who are listing him as a linebacker, beat out Notre Dame, Oklahoma and Penn State for his commitment.
Javonte Richardson
Rivals.com ranks Richardson as the No. 114 overall prospect nationally and No. 1 signee in UK’s recruiting class. The 6-4 athlete could play multiple positions, but Kentucky’s coaches like him as a wide receiver and he could be a monster pass-catcher for the Cats. He has all the physical tools to be a star.
Clevan Thomas
One of the most likely 2017 signees to make an immediate impact for the Cats this fall, Thomas is a steady slot receiver who is already on campus. He can extend plays in the short-passing game and could be a valuable weapon right away for UK’s quarterbacks.
Naasir Watkins
He’s already a gifted run-blocker, and Watkins should have plenty of time to work on his pass-blocking before he’s asked to make an impact at UK. Rivals.com’s Adam Friedman sees him as a right tackle who should be a “very good” offensive lineman in 2-3 years.
Chris Whittaker
He’s a physical, high-energy prospect at the line of scrimmage and has enormous long-term potential as a defensive end. Whittaker needs to add strength, and he still has a ways to go to be a consistent player, but the tools are there.
Walker Wood
Lafayette quarterback was often listed as an “athlete” but will be given an opportunity to compete at QB once he recovers from a knee injury. Wood lacks size, but he’s a true gamer who never shied away from contact and made big plays as a passer and rusher in high school.
Jordan Wright
Another super-athletic prospect at defensive end, Wright is also a standout basketball player and should benefit once he switches his full focus to football. All of the big Florida powers recruited him to stay home. Great length for a D-end and projects as a major presence in pass-rushing situations. UK listing him as a linebacker for now.
Ben Roberts: 859-231-3216, @BenRobertsHL
UK football signings for the class of 2017
Player
Pos
Ht
Wt
Hometown
Rivals
Scout
ESPN
247
Abule Abadi-Fitzgerald
DE
6-6
260
Lakeland, Fla.
☆☆☆
☆☆☆
Tyrell Ajian
DB
6-0
190
Mansfield, Ohio
☆☆☆☆
☆☆☆
☆☆☆☆
☆☆☆☆
Josh Ali
WR
6-0
180
Hollywood, Fla.
☆☆☆
☆☆☆
☆☆☆
☆☆☆
Quinton Bohanna
DT
6-4
320
Cordova, Tenn.
☆☆☆
☆☆☆
☆☆☆
☆☆☆
Lynn Bowden
ATH
6-1
190
Youngstown, Ohio
☆☆☆☆
☆☆☆☆
☆☆☆
☆☆☆☆
Danny Clark
QB
6-2
230
Columbus, Ohio
☆☆☆
☆☆☆☆
☆☆☆☆
☆☆☆
Yusuf Corker
CB
6-0
190
McDonough, Ga,
☆☆☆
☆☆☆☆
☆☆☆☆
☆☆☆
Jamin Davis
LB
6-4
210
Ludwici, Ga.
☆☆☆
☆☆☆
☆☆☆
☆☆☆
Sebastien Dolcine
OL
6-4
300
Hollywood, Fla.
☆☆
☆☆☆
☆☆☆
☆☆☆
Cedrick Dort
CB
5-11
170
Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
☆☆
☆☆☆
☆☆☆
☆☆☆
Austin Dotson
OL
6-6
310
Belfry, Ky.
☆☆
☆☆
☆☆☆
☆☆☆
Isaiah Epps
WR
6-2
185
Jenks, Okla.
☆☆☆
☆☆
☆☆☆
☆☆☆
Phil Hoskins
DL
6-5
280
Toldeo, Ohio
☆☆☆
☆☆☆
☆☆☆
☆☆☆
Alex King
LB
6-3
225
Mason, Ohio
☆☆☆
☆☆☆
☆☆☆
☆☆☆
Lonnie Johnson
DB
6-3
215
Gary, Ind.
☆☆☆
☆☆☆
☆☆☆
☆☆☆
Bryant Koback
RB
6-0
200
Holland, Ohio
☆☆☆
☆☆☆
☆☆☆
☆☆☆
Michael Nesbitt
DB
6-0
185
Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
☆☆☆
☆☆☆
☆☆☆
☆☆☆
Joshua Paschal
LB
6-3
270
Olney, Md.
☆☆☆☆
☆☆☆☆
☆☆☆☆
☆☆☆☆
Javonte Richardson
WR
6-4
230
Maple Heights, Ohio
☆☆☆☆
☆☆☆
☆☆☆☆
☆☆☆☆
Clevan Thomas
WR
5-11
190
Miami, Fla.
☆☆☆
☆☆☆
☆☆☆
☆☆☆
Naasir Watkins
OL
6-5
300
Olney, Md.
☆☆☆
☆☆☆
☆☆☆
☆☆☆
Chris Whittaker
DE
6-3
260
Hollywood, Fla.
☆☆☆
☆☆☆
☆☆☆
☆☆☆
Walker Wood
QB
6-0
190
Lexington, Ky.
☆☆☆
☆☆☆
☆☆☆
☆☆☆
Jordan Wright
LB
6-5
250
Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
☆☆☆
☆☆☆
☆☆☆
☆☆☆
