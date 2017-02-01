In-state recruiting misses like Jedrick Wills a rarity for these UK coaches

UK lost out on a high-profile, in-state recruit Wednesday with Alabama’s signing of five-star offensive tackle Jedrick Wills, who played his high school football at Lafayette, just a couple of miles from Commonwealth Stadium.
Not landing Wills, who committed to the Crimson Tide in November, is a tough one for the Cats — especially coming just a couple of years after five-star running back Damien Harris picked Alabama after a lengthy flirtation with UK — but in-state recruiting losses like this one have still been uncommon under Coach Mark Stoops.
Soon after he took over the UK program late in the 2013 recruiting cycle, Stoops said a main priority would be keeping the best high school players in the state of Kentucky home for college. So far, he and lead in-state recruiter John Schlarman have largely followed through on that promise.
Since the current coaching staff got settled in following the 2012 season, the Wildcats have seriously targeted 18 in-state recruits. Fifteen of those players have ultimately signed with UK, a success rate of 83.3 percent.
Wills, Harris and quarterback Elijah Sindelar (Purdue) are the only in-state players with commitable scholarship offers from UK who have turned down Stoops for other opportunities.
One thing we’ve proven is that we’re not afraid to go and battle anybody in the country.
John Schlarman, UK offensive line coach
The Cats’ in-state recruiting successes during that time include such coveted players as Landon Young, Drake Jackson, Kash Daniel, Matt Elam, Drew Barker, Eli Brown, Davonte Robinson and Jason Hatcher — all of whom chose UK over scholarship offers from national powerhouses.
“When you’re born in Kentucky and grow up in Kentucky, usually — if you’re not a UK fan — there’s a UK fan in the house,” Schlarman told the Herald-Leader. “But one thing I think we’ve done a really good job of with in-state kids is identifying them early in the process and building a great relationship with them. At the end of the day, families want their young men to go off to schools where they feel comfortable you’re going to take good care of them.
“And we’ve not taken anything for granted with in-state guys. We offer guys when we’re ready to offer and accept their commitment. And Coach Stoops has stood by that all the way and been up front and honest with everybody every step of the way. … And sometimes that means telling a kid we’re not offering them, but it’s the truth. We’re being honest and up-front with everybody in the process, and I think that’s meant a lot to in-state coaches, families and players.”
This year’s in-state signing class consists of Lafayette quarterback Walker Wood and Belfry offensive tackle Austin Dotson.
The next couple of recruiting cycles will also be interesting to watch from an in-state perspective.
UK has already extended scholarship offers to at least three highly touted, local prospects in the 2018 class: Waggener cornerback Jairus Brents, Bowling Green linebacker Justice Dingle and Trinity wide receiver Rondale Moore.
Three players in the 2019 class are ranked among the Top 100 prospects nationally by 247Sports — Trinity defensive lineman Stephen Herron, Scott County offensive lineman Bryan Hudson and South Warren defensive lineman Jacob Lacey — and all of those players have early offers from UK.
Other programs that have offered at least one of those in-state players include Alabama, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Florida, Oregon and Tennessee.
“One thing we’ve proven is that we’re not afraid to go and battle anybody in the country,” Schlarman said. “We want to keep the best in-state talent right here in Kentucky. We’ll start on that next class today.”
Ben Roberts: 859-231-3216, @BenRobertsHL
In-state recruits with scholarship offers from Mark Stoops
Class
Player
High School
College choice
2017
Austin Dotson
Belfry
Kentucky
2017
Jedrick Wills
Lafayette
Alabama
2017
Walker Wod
Lafayette
Kentucky
2016
Kash Daniel
Paintsville
Kentucky
2016
Zy'Aire Hughes
McCracken County
Kentucky
2016
Drake Jackson
Woodford County
Kentucky
2016
Davonte Robinson
Henry Clay
Kentucky
2016
Landon Young
Lafayette
Kentucky
2015
Eli Brown
Warren East
Kentucky
2015
Damien Harris
Madison Southern
Alabama
2015
Elijah Sindelar
Caldwell County
Purdue
2015
Mason Wolfe
Henderson County
Kentucky
2014
Drew Barker
Conner
Kentucky
2014
Matt Elam
John Hardin
Kentucky
2014
Adrian Middleton
South Warren
Kentucky
2014
Lloyd Tubman
Seneca
Kentucky
2013
Jason Hatcher
Trinity
Kentucky
2013
Ryan Timmons
Franklin County
Kentucky
