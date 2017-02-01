In-state recruiting misses like Jedrick Wills a rarity for these UK coaches

1:29 Isaiah Briscoe: Next man up without Fox Pause

1:15 Mark Fox: Malik Monk was outstanding

0:45 Mark Stoops believes this is best class

1:42 Mark Stoops says Lynn Bowden is dynamic

1:19 What Austin Dotson's grandmother told Mark Stoops

1:04 Mark Stoops is excited about his outside linebackers

1:22 Walker Wood gives update on rehab

1:04 Sights and sounds from the Leeds Theater renovation

0:41 Trump flag flies in military vehicle convoy