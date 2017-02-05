UK defensive line coach Jimmy Brumbaugh leaving for Maryland

Jimmy Brumbaugh, who had been the University of Kentucky football team’s defensive line coach, is leaving the program, the Herald-Leader has learned.
A search for his replacement is not expected to take long.
247Sports reported that Brumbaugh is headed to Maryland to be the Terrapins’ co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach.
Another former Kentucky assistant, Andy Buh, is listed on Maryland’s website as the team’s defensive coordinator. Buh joined the team before last season.
The 40-year-old Brumbaugh is a former first-team All-SEC defensive lineman for Auburn (1997) who coached Kentucky’s defensive line for four seasons. Two of his players, Bud Dupree and Za’Darius Smith, were drafted in 2015 by the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens, respectively.
Brumbaugh has also worked at Syracuse, Louisiana Tech, LSU, Chattanooga and Jacksonville State.
Kentucky is also in the market for an outside linebackers coach and special teams coordinator. That vacancy became available when former defensive coordinator D.J. Eliot left for Colorado and Coach Mark Stoops promoted special teams coordinator Matt House to fill that position.
